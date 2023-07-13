Summer League play is a time for players to make a name for themselves and get adjusted to the NBA. Not everyone is going to have the same path to earning a roster spot and that’s the grind of becoming a pro. Boston’s rookie forward Jordan Walsh, he’s been gaining a lot of attention at Summer League. In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Celtics drafted Walsh in the second round with the 38th overall pick.

Walsh played one collegiate season at Arkansas under head coach Eric Musselman. The Celtics were quick to sign him to a four-year, $7.6 million rookie contract. He’s shown a lot of potential during summer league and could play an important role off the bench next season.

In his one season at Arkansas, Walsh proved that defense is his specialty. That’s something he’s shown throughout Summer League and will carry into the regular season. He’s six-foot-seven and has a massive seven-foot-two wingspan. Walsh is an intriguing prospect for the Celtics next season.

Jordan Walsh was doing work tonight for the Celtics! The rookie out of Arkansas put up 25 PTS and grabbed 8 boards! 💪#NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/O8NvpbVtTm — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2023

Jordan Walsh looks like he could earn a roster spot with the Celtics in 2023-24

In Boston’s first Summer League win last night, Walsh has 25 points 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. The 19-year-old started 4-12 in the first half and missed his first four three-point attempts. However, he was able to shake off that rough start and got the Celtics right back in the game.

Walsh scored 12 points within a 12-minute span in order to fight back from a 10-point deficit. The Celtics’ Summer League squad handed the Lakers their first Summer League loss this offseason. Jordan Walsh was a big part of that win for Boston.

Through three Summer League games with the Celtics, Walsh is averaging (18.3) points and (.368) percent from beyond the arc. That’s an improvement from the (.278) percent he shot from distance last season with Arkansas. From what they’ve seen so far, the Celtics have to be happy with getting Walsh in the second round. With a little bit of player development, he could become a versatile two-way player.