Brandon Ingram is willing to wait until next summer to engage in extension talks with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to a few reports. Per Christan Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, multiple sources said Ingram “will wait until next summer before engaging in extension talks with the franchise that acquired him in the Anthony Davis trade four years ago.”

Clark also added that “there is no anxiety” within the Pelicans organization about waiting until next summer to engage in contract discussions with Ingram. “That is because both sides understand that Ingram can significantly increase his future earning potential with a stellar 2023-24 season,” Clark explained.

“If Ingram makes an All-NBA team in the upcoming season, he will become ‘supermax’-eligible. That means he could sign a five-year extension, the average annual value of which would start at 35% of the salary cap.”

All indications are that Brandon Ingram will wait on signing an extension. If he makes All-NBA this season, he is line for a gargantuan bag. But becoming All-NBA eligible will require him to do something he hasn’t since his rookie season. https://t.co/wMZkeUt7xC — Christian Clark (@cclark_13) September 13, 2023

In November 2020, Brandon Ingram signed a five-year, $158.25 million max contract with the Pelicans. He is slated to make $33.83 million in 2023-24 and $36.01 million in 2024-25. His current deal carries a 15% trade bonus as well.

Ingram, 25, is having quite an interesting offseason. In August, he signed a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand. “Signing with Jordan Brand is a game-changer. A life-changer, and now that it is a reality, I can’t wait to do special things together on and off the court,” the seven-year veteran said in a statement.

Additionally, the Pelicans forward wore Air Jordan 38 sneakers in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers.

Moreover, Ingram was selected second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Duke University. The North Carolina native spent his first three seasons (2016-19) with L.A.

In a three-team trade during the 2019 offseason, the Lakers traded Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, De’Andre Hunter, cash, a 2022 first-round draft pick, a 2023 first-rounder, and a 2024 first-rounder to the Pelicans.

L.A. dealt Isaac Bonga, Jemerrio Jones, Moritz Wagner, and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Washington Wizards; New Orleans traded Anthony Davis to the Lakers; and the Washington Wizards sent cash to the Pelicans.

With a core of young players led by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans look primed to compete in a tough Western Conference.@Powell2daPeople breaks down the New Orleans Pelicans! #30TeamsIn30Days! 📰: https://t.co/MN1AWdogPB pic.twitter.com/hSHZy9UyzY — NBA (@NBA) September 11, 2023



During an interview with The Athletic earlier this month, Ingram was asked about trade rumors. “I’ve got a good relationship with [Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin],” the Duke product said.

“He’ll come straight to me and tell me anything. … I also know this is a business, though, and I’ve got to be prepared for anything. … For me, I love New Orleans. It’s perfect for me and the way I want to operate. Less distractions.”

Brandon Ingram made 45 starts with the Pelicans in the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged a career-high 24.7 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field, 39% beyond the arc, and a career-best 88.2% at the foul line.

Furthermore, in New Orleans’ 115-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets on March 24, 2023, Ingram posted his first triple-double of his NBA career, amassing 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

