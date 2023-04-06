Most top recruits in the 2023 class have already decided where they will be playing next season. The highest-rated uncommitted player left is Lebron James’ son, Bronny James. He finished up his senior season at Sierra Canyon and has narrowed his top 3 schools down to Oregon, Ohio State, and USC. James recently spoke with reporters and said he’s heard from active players in the NCAA. They are trying to get him to come to play for their school.

The 18-year-old is a four-star talent and is currently the 35th highest-ranked player in the upcoming cycle of players headed to college. James recently played in the McDonald’s All-American game where he scored 15 points on five made threes along with one rebound, four assists, and two steals.

This weekend he will be participating in the Nike Hoops Summit in Portland, Oregon. He’ll get a chance once again to improve his game, while also playing alongside some of the best players in the 2023 recruiting class.

Bronny James spoke to reporters for the first time ever tonight after Nike Hoop Summit practices 🏀 James talked about following in his father’s footsteps and his college hoops decision: “At the end of the day it’s my decision. I need to make the right one for me.” 👀 More ➡️… pic.twitter.com/3cVbi4omqE — SBLive Sports (@SBLiveSports) April 6, 2023

Bronny James still has yet to decide where he’s going to be playing basketball next season

Many across the media are dying to know where James is going to be playing his college basketball. For most of his high school career, he was unsure whether he had what it took to get to the next level and follow in his dad’s footsteps. He had an impressive senior season and has the chance to play with his father in the NBA after one season in college.

Bronny is not as big as his father. He’s a six-foot-two combo guard, but he got his dad’s athleticism for sure. James has a soft shooting touch and a balanced all-around game. Additionally, he shines on the defensive end and is an explosive dunker like his father.

Here’s what Bronny had to say about the decision on where he lays is ultimately up to him.

“You know, it’s fun times. Good to joke with them. Talking to them, talking to the coaches. It’s good to know they want me there with them. But at the end of the day, it’s my decision and I need to make the right one for me.” – Bronny James

A recent mock draft of the 2024 draft class has Bronny going 10th overall, but it’s too soon to tell just yet. He needs to play one season of college basketball before he’s deemed a lottery pick in the draft.