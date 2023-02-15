Bronny James Was One Of 26 Players Chosen To Play For Team USA In 2023 Nike Hoop Summit

Being the son of the NBA’s all-time scoring leader is not an easy legacy to live up. LeBron James’ oldest child, Bronny James, is a senior at Sierra Canon high school in California. USA Basketball announced their men’s and women’s roster for the upcoming Nike Hoop Summit and leading that list of names was none other than Bronny James. This will be his first experience playing against international talent.

ESPN has James ranked as the 28th best recruit in the class of 2023, but he is the only player of the 26 men and women selected who hasn’t committed to a school yet. Some of the top programs in the country like USC, Oregon, and Ohio State have been near the top of his list.

He will join 12 other teammates who will compete on April 8th against a team comprised of international players at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

This event date back all the way to 1995 and has given the chance to so many over the years to showcase their talents against the best of the best. Over 250 participants have been drafted into the NBA with 90 top-10 selections, and 14 number-one overall picks including players like Zion Williamson, John Wall, Derrick Rose, and Anthony Davis.

Other star talent in the league who played in this event are Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and many more.

The other 12 players who were chosen to play for the men’s roster alongside James are James, Edwards, Wagner, Jared McCain, Sean Stewart, Omaha Biliew, Blake Buchanan, Isaiah Collier, Eric Dailey Jr., Ron Holland, Jackson Shelstad, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Cody Williams.

Just a few weeks ago, James was also named as an McDonald’s All-American and will be able to showcase his talent in a few months. This event has elevated so many players into being top-10 draft picks or better and it could do the same for Bronny James.