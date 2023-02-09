Pelicans Zion Williamson injured (hamstring) to return to action after the All-Star break

New Orleans coach Willie Green confirmed reporters on Wednesday that the team’s star Zion Williamson will miss the next three games and the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The power foward has been out since early January with a recurrent hamstring strain and now will rest to be re-evaluated until after the highly awaited weekend in Salt Lake City is over.

As Williamson was voted to play as a starter for Team Lebron prior to his injury, NBA Comissioner Adam Silver will now have to find a replacement for February 19’s official match.

The first time the player hurt his right hamstring was back on January 2nd, as the Pelicans lost to the Philadelphia 76ers. He has been out of action for more than a month now and the Louisiana side has gone down the drain ever since. Although New Orleans have won their last three contests, they had lost 13 matches in total during the month of January. This means the Pelicans have only won six times since Williamson’s injury.

One of the good news in the New Orleans camp is that Brandon Ingram finally returned from his own injury and was back in the starting line up for their past three-straight triumphs with the team now standing 7th (29-27) in the Western Conference, and still in the playoff zone.

The 22-year-old was having the best performances of his career right before he fell to injury, as he was averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds and a career-high 4.6 assists per game that led the Pelicans to the West’s first place during an amazing month of December.

This past Wednesday, coach Willie Green recieved the press at a Pelicans training session and talked about the reality in the New Orleans camp and the overall situation without the squad’s star.

If New Orleans can hold on to a healthy roster, including Ingram, Williamson and last year’s trade C.J. McCollum, then they might have a chance to return to their title-contending status.

A few of our recommended sport betting sites believe the Pelicans possess the 12th best odds (+2800) in the league to earn the NBA title, which is a huge downgrade considering just a month ago they peaked to the 6th best chances. Nowadays, sites like BetOnline still consider the Los Angeles Lakers to have a better champion fit than New Orleans.

Williamson will defintely miss games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Toronto Raptors, before he is re-evaluated again.

All-Star Game injury list also includes names like Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown

Zion Williamson is now part of the injury list that will miss the All-Star Game, including stars Kevin Durant and just recently Celtics’ Jaylen Brown. The Brooklyn Nets has been out for some time now, as it comes as no surprise, but it wasn’t until last night that the Boston shooting guard was sidelined after he collided with his teammate Jayson Tatum and suffered a facial fracture.

In a crazy twist of events, both Durant and Brown are involved in a trade that could send the Boston’s star to Brooklyn and viceversa.

BREAKING: Boston is reportedly finalizing a trade that will send Jaylen Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for all star forward Kevin Durant league sources tell ESPN. #NBATradeDeadline #BrooklynNets #BostonCeltics pic.twitter.com/pVebhBePCo — Dirty (@DirtySkiii) February 9, 2023

As today is the transfer deadline, we believe anything can happen. So we will keep you posted if we have any new information on this potential exchange.