One of the biggest names in college basketball next season is going to be Bronny James. As many know, he’s the son of legendary NBA player LeBron James. Over the years, Bronny has had so much hype around whether he can live up to his expectations. While he may have many doubters, James is ready to prove them wrong. In his latest Instagram Story, he posted a simple six-word message to those that are doubting him next season.

LeBron James is one of the most loved and hated basketball players in the NBA currently. You either appreciate his greatness or count down the days until he finally retires. With that hate for LeBron, it’s carried over into Bronny’s career before he even plays in college.

Critics who cover basketball say that Bronny James does not deserve to be in the position that he is in. They claim that he has everything handed to him and hasn’t had to work as hard as others have had to do. Bronny has heard this criticism and he can use it as fuel to silence his haters.

“Can’t wait to prove y’all wrong.” Bronny James dropped this on his IG story 😳 (📸: bronny/IG) pic.twitter.com/Y3Hve4gqkr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 28, 2023

Bronny James is starting to play the villain role just like his father has in the past

Yesterday, James posted a picture of himself practicing inside of the USC men’s basketball gym. His simple six-word message lets the haters know that he’s putting in the work to be great. Living up to the hype of being LeBron James’ son has to weigh on the 18-year-old.

Bronny committed to USC back in May and he’s already on campus trying to perfect his craft. James enters USC as a McDonald’s All-American and a five-star recruit. Just this week it was announced that he will wear the #6 for the Trojans. The same number his dad has worn in the past and currently wears for the Lakers.