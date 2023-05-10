Over the weekend, Bronny James finally announced that he is committed to playing for the USC Trojans next season. Head coach Andy Enfield and his staff were able to land one of the biggest names in high school basketball. James chose USC over Oregon and Ohio State. Sportsbooks are predicting that James is going to score 10 points per game as a freshman next season at USC.

As a Senior at Sierra Canyon this past season, he averaged (13.8) points per game. James is a combo guard who can get it done on both ends of the floor. His dad is one of the greatest NBA players of all time and some of that wisdom has rubbed off on Bronny. One of his best attributes is that he knows how to dominate the game without the ball in his hands.

Along with his (13.8) points per game, he averaged (5.5) rebounds, (2.7) assists, and (1.8) steals. Sportsbooks have James’ O/U for points at (9.5) at (-120) for next season.

Bronny James is projected to score 10 points per game in his freshman year at USC. Over/under? (via @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/kpEwZPrD70 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 9, 2023

Can Bronny James average 10 points per game as a freshman for USC next season?

Bronny James’ decision to attend USC in the fall became more realistic when the Trojans had two guards players enter the transfer portal. He is going to be playing alongside the top-ranked guard in the 2023 class, Isaiah Collier. The Trojans also have four-star forward Arrinten Page coming in next season.

As of yesterday, Bronny James won’t be the only son of an NBA legend on USC’s roster next season. NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman’s son, D.J. Rodman is transferring from Washington State to USC. This is one of the best rosters that USC has had since Enfield took over the program.

While it’s very likely that Bronny James is a one-and-done after this season, he’ll still make the most of his one collegiate season. His dad has said countless times that he wants to play at least one year with his son. Bronny would be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.