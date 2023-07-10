Bulls star Zach LaVine buys California mansion for $34 million

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine bought a mansion in Newport Coast, California, for a record price of $34 million. LaVine purchased the 11,200-square-foot home in April, but the two-time All-Star was just recently identified as the buyer. The listing information was provided by Luxe Real Estate.

The home sits in Pelican Crest, a gated community within Newport Coast. LaVine’s $34 million purchase is the most-ever spent on a home in Pelican Crest, according to Orange City Business Journal. This single-family residence was built in 2010, it has four attached garage spaces, and the lot is 0.79 acres.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Chicago Bulls hold 22nd-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, and Brooklyn Nets.

Other features of the mansion include six bedrooms (en-suite), seven bathrooms, PRX weight system, Tonal, IR sauna, an upgraded kitchen with pro-grade Wolf/Subzero appliances and a butler prep area, a home theater, and a Full Swing golf simulator. The primary suite is spacious and offers a retractable TV hidden in the ceiling as well.

Additionally, the residence has a YSL-themed walk-in closet, a wine cellar, a built-in jacuzzi, a bar and lounge area, and the backyard features multiple styles of pools. The custom estate is set back from the street and protected by iron gates for an increased level of privacy and security.

Furthermore, Homeowners association (HOA) fees cost $843 per month, per Zillow. Property taxes in 2022 came to $161,466. Based on a March report, estimated repairs and costs on the home totaled $6,000. The previous owner paid $14.71 million for the mansion in February 2021.

Meanwhile, another home in Newport Coast is on the market for $16.49 million. Built in 2003, the mansion has six bedrooms, 10 baths, central air conditioning, four attached garage spaces, $1,360 monthly HOA fees, and a 2% buyers agency fee. Moreover, Property taxes in 2022 were $43,359, according to Zillow.

This news comes a day after Zach LaVine hit an impressive home run at MLB’s 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game in T-Mobile Park in Seattle over the weekend. Felix Hernandez’s team won 21-19 over Jennie Finch’s team. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovon Mitchell also finished with a dinger.

The Bulls guard also robbed former Seattle Mariners centerfielder Mike Cameron of a potential dinger. The three-time Gold Glove recipient drove the ball to deep left-center, where LaVine caught it to receive the out.

Last July, LaVine signed a five-year, $215.16 million max extension with the Bulls. His deal includes a $48,967,390 player option for the 2026-27 season and a 15% trade bonus. The nine-year veteran is projected to earn $40,064,220 in 2023-24 and $43,031,940 in 2024-25.

In 77 starts with Chicago in the 2022-23 season, LaVine averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. The UCLA product also shot 48.5% from the floor and 37.5% beyond the arc.

