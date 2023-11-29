Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been the subject of a number of NBA trade rumors over the past few weeks, and his performance reflected it in Tuesday’s 124-97 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics.

LaVine, 28, left with a sore right foot and did not return. The two-time All-Star ended his outing with two points on 1-of-9 (11.1%) shooting from the field and three missed 3-point attempts in 25 minutes of action.

Boston now advances to the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Chicago Bulls hold 22nd-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, and Brooklyn Nets.

#Bulls Zach LaVine has the WORST career winning percentage in the NBA among active players. Vucevic is 4th worst on the list. LaVine has won just 36.8% of his games and Vucevic won just 40.1% (minimum 500 games played) pic.twitter.com/v76ZgKdYiE — Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@DieHardCBfans) November 29, 2023



The Celtics won a three-team tiebreaker with Orlando and Brooklyn based on point differential to win Group C and earn the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston will visit the No. 2-seeded Indiana Pacers next week.

DeMar DeRozan and Coby White led the Bulls in scoring with 19 points apiece. Patrick Williams added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls. Boston ended the second quarter with 38 points, finishing with a 69-50 halftime lead.

Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine recorded a season-low two points vs. Boston Celtics, left game with sore right foot

Additionally, the Celtics outrebounded the Bulls 51-38 and shot 47-of-90 (52%) from the floor. Boston led by as many as 35. Chicago’s losing streak was extended to five games.

Through 18 starts this season, LaVine is averaging 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 35.3 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 44.3% from the field, a career-low 33.6% outside the arc, and 86.6% at the foul line.

Last July, the 10-year veteran inked a five-year, $215.16 million contract with the Bulls. He’s slated to earn $40.04 million this season and $43.03 million in 2024-25. His deal includes a $48.96 million player option for 2026-27 as well.

“I expect them to express interest in Zach LaVine.”

– @ShamsCharania Do the Lakers need a 3rd star?? 📺: https://t.co/qYBPWhYgh7 pic.twitter.com/8dszo21Fcu — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 28, 2023



In other news, the Los Angeles Lakers remain interested in trading for LaVine. However, the Bulls are reportedly asking for Austin Reaves and multiple draft picks in return.

“The Bulls, I’m sure, would covet Austin Reaves in any potential Zach LaVine trade,” said Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Of course, the Lakers’ free agents they signed over the summer will not become trade eligible until mid-December. If LaVine is to be traded, it will likely not be until later next month.

In an interview back in 2020, LaVine let it be known that he would contemplate playing with LeBron James and the Lakers. “I’d love to go there and play with a dude like LeBron James. Playing with a dominant big man is great, too,” he said.