Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Dec. 14)

Tonight, the Boston Celtics (17-5, 9-11-2 ATS) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11, 10-12-2 ATS) in the second meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Cavaliers vs Celtics matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 9.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 🕙 What time is Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Ohio, NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Cavaliers +9.5 (-115) | Celtics -9.5 (-105)

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Predictions

Heading into Thursday night’s game, the Cavaliers are 9-6 against Eastern Conference opponents this season. Cleveland is 5-5 in its last 10 games. Max Strus is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Cavs.

Cleveland is averaging 108.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. The Cavs are without Evan Mobley tonight due to an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are on an 11-game home win streak. Boston is 16-4 in conference play this season. The C’s are also 3-2 in games decided by three points or fewer.

Through 22 appearances, Jayson Tatum is shooting 49.1% from the floor and averaging 27.4 points for the Celtics. Boston is 7-3 in its past 10 contests.

Plus, the contender is averaging 116.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field.

Furthermore, the teams face off for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 120-113 on Tuesday, Dec. 12, with Jaylen Brown scoring 25 points in the win.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold a 77.2% chance of defeating Cleveland again. Boston has not yet lost at home this season, and that shouldn’t change after tonight.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

PG Ricky Rubio (personal; out indefinitely) | PG Ty Jerome (ankle; downgraded to out) | C Evan Mobley (knee; downgraded to out)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SF Jaylen Brown (ankle; questionable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

Cleveland is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The Cavaliers are 1-8 SU in their past nine road games against Boston.

Next, the point total has gone under in six of Cleveland’s previous eight contests.

On the other side, the Celtics are 5-1 SU in their last six games.

Boston is 3-8 ATS in its past 11 contests.

Lastly, the C’s are 11-0 SU in their previous 11 home games.

Projected Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

PG Darius Garland | SG Donovan Mitchell | PF Max Strus | SF Dean Wade | C Jarrett Allen

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Derrick White | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Jrue Holiday | SF Jayson Tatum | C Kristaps Porzingis

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 24 games, the Cavaliers are 9-6 as favorites, 4-5 as underdogs, 6-5-1 ATS away, and 7-5 over/under away. As for the Celtics, they’re 17-5 as favorites, 0-0 as underdogs, 7-4 ATS at home, and 6-5 over/under at home. Boston is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games played in December.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, the Cavaliers to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 225. The total has gone over in Boston’s past five meetings with Cleveland. Not to mention, the total has gone over in four of the Celtics’ last six games played on a Thursday.

Pick the Celtics to win! Cleveland’s 1-8 record at TD Garden in its previous nine away meetings is not very reassuring for Cavs fans. The Cavaliers are coming off back-to-back losses, whereas Boston has won two straight. It’s one of the best predictions.

