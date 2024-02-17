Former NBA player Scot Pollard finds donor for heart transplant

Former NBA player Scot Pollard found a heart transplant donor at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was admitted Feb. 7. His wife, Dawn Pollard, broke the news on Friday.

“Scot wanted me to let everyone know that the pre-heart transplant hair is gone, it’s go time!” Pollard’s wife Dawn posted on X. “Please keep the prayers coming for Scot, the surgeons, for the donor and his family who lost their loved one. This donor gave the most amazing gift of life and we are forever grateful.

Later that night, Dawn provided an update.

“Scot has a new heart! Surgery went well and I’ve been told the heart is big, powerful and is a perfect fit! Now on to the crucial part of recovery,” Dawn tweeted. “Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero.”

Moreover, Pollard turned 49 on Monday. His 6-foot-11, 260-pound body needed a transplant because of a genetic condition that was reportedly caused by a virus he contracted in 2021. The same condition killed his father, who died at 54.

“I’m staying here until I get a heart,” he said in a text message to The Associated Press from his hospital room. “My heart got weaker. [Doctors] agree this is my best shot at getting a heart quicker.”

In a heart transplant procedure, a surgeon removes the diseased heart and sews the donor heart in place, according to the Mayo Clinic’s description. The doctor then attaches the major blood vessels to the donor heart.

Most procedures last approximately four hours.

Furthermore, Pollard was selected 19th overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 1997 NBA Draft out of the University of Kansas. He played 11 seasons in the NBA. The 6-foot-11 center was with Detroit just for his rookie 1997-98 season.

The big man then went on to play for the Sacramento Kings from 1998 to 2003, followed by the Indiana Pacers (2003-06), Cleveland Cavaliers (2006-07 season) and Boston Celtics (2007-08 season).

Excluding his rookie season, Pollard appeared in the NBA playoffs every season. He lost the 2007 NBA Finals with LeBron James and the Cavaliers against the San Antonio Spurs.

However, Pollard won a championship with the Celtics in his final NBA season with Paul Pierce and the Celtics against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 506 career games (99 starts), he averaged 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 16.5 minutes per game. Also, he shot 49.4% from the field and 70.9% at the foul line.

Additionally, he averaged career highs of 6.5 points (2000-01) and 7.1 rebounds (2001-02) with Sacramento. The center shot a career-best 55% from the field in 2001-02 as well.

Pollard wore jersey Nos. 31, 62, and 66.

In 2016, Pollard appeared as a contestant in Survivor: Kaôh Rōng, the 32nd season of the American reality television series. He placed eighth, being the ninth person voted off.