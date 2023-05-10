Main Page
Celtics are 37-8 in regular season when Tatum, Brown combine for 60 points, now 5-4 in playoffs
The Boston Celtics are 37-8 in the regular season when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combine for 60 points, but now they’re 5-4 in the playoffs after combining for 60. Perhaps the once unstoppable duo is a bit overhyped. Boston now trails 3-2 in their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
In the Celtics’ 115-103 loss at home in Game 5, the Sixers outscored the Celtics 33-26 in the opening quarter and 30-23 in the third. Philly led by as many as 21 points in the fourth. More importantly, the C’s entered this matchup as an eight-point favorite.
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Celtics have fourth-shortest odds to win the championship. After losing Game 5, sportsbooks dropped Boston below the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Sixers.
The Celtics are 37-8 (.822) in the regular season when Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown combine for 60 points.
They're now 5-4 (.555) when the duo combines for 60 or more in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/SsE025n7cj
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 10, 2023
Jayson Tatum ended his Game 5 outing with 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 40 minutes of action. Plus, the four-time All-Star missed a number of shots, shooting 11-of-27 (40.7%) from the field and 3-of-11 (27.3%) beyond the arc. Tatum scored 15 points in the first half, but he shot 1-of-6 from 3-point range.
“I think we just didn’t have it today,” Tatum said. Boston shot 5-of-19 from deep in the opening 24 minutes. The Celtics’ 103 points were their fewest of this postseason. It was also their fewest points against the 76ers since their 103-101 regular-season loss on Apr. 4.
Celtics are 29 games above .500 in the regular season when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combine for 60 points, now they’re 5-4 in the playoffs
Likewise, Jaylen Brown closed out his performance with 24 points, six boards, and two assists in 35 minutes played. Brown shot 9-of-16 (56.3%) from the floor, 3-of-6 (50%) outside the arc, and 3-of-8 (37.5%) at the foul line. It was not the best night for Boston’s star players.
The Celtics allowed MVP winner Joel Embiid to post a third-straight 30-point game. “We’ve been in this position before,” said Al Horford, who finished with five boards, four assists, two steals, and one block. “It’s not ideal. But we still have an opportunity. We understand what it takes to go on the road on Thursday.
"I think Jaylen Brown has closed the gap a little bit in terms of the difference level between he and Jayson Tatum."
– Doris Burke
(Via @GetUpESPN ) pic.twitter.com/ZI9PFwm9NJ
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 10, 2023
“We have to make sure that we’re getting back in transition, containing them, then really making sure that we’re not giving them so many open looks. I feel like they got really good looks from the 3-point line, and that’s something that we need to address.” The Celtics shot 12-of-38 (31.6%) from downtown, whereas the 76ers finished 12-of-30 (40%).
Philadelphia will have a great chance to close out the series at home in Game 6 on Thursday night. Though, sportsbooks show the Sixers as a two-point underdog. The 76ers are aiming to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Is Immanuel Quickley playing tonight (May 10) in Game 5 vs. Heat?
- NBA analyst Doris Burke thinks Jaylen Brown has ‘closed the gap’ between Jayson Tatum and himself in terms of difference level
- Celtics are 37-8 in regular season when Tatum, Brown combine for 60 points, now 5-4 in playoffs
- Sportsbooks predict Bronny James to score 10 PPG as a USC Freshman
- Bruce Brown scored 25 points off the bench for the Nuggets last night to help Denver win Game 5
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Steph Curry has played in all 27 NBA games with 14 million viewers since 2015
-
NBA 6 days ago
Bulls’ Patrick Beverley assures that half the players in the NBA don’t love basketball and those ‘are the most skilled ones’
-
Main Page 6 days ago
The Milwaukee Bucks announced they will not be conducting exit interviews this year and fans are not happy
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Pistons’ assistant GM Rob Murphy has been fired for violating the team’s workplace conduct policy