On Sunday, the Boston Celtics traded center Robert Williams III and 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Portland Trail Blazers for ex-Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday.

Portland is also receiving a 2024 first-round pick via Golden State and a 2029 first-round pick. The Blazers are expected to pair Williams with newly acquired center Deandre Ayton.

However, Brogdon will likely be moved again upon his arrival in Portland, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. An in-season trade is more probable.

If Brogdon stays put, he will play alongside Anfernee Simons, who signed a $100 million extension last summer. Other guards include No. 3 draft pick Scoot Henderson and 2022 first-round pick Shaedon Sharpe.

Brogdon and Williams have 2 years left on their contract. Brogdon: $22.5M each year Williams: $11.6M and $12.4M Holiday has a player option for next season and can be extended 6 months after the trade is completed.

After their recent trades, the Trail Blazers are now loaded. Along with adding Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon, Portland has Deandre Ayton and first-round picks in 2024 (via Golden State, protected 1-4), 2029 (Milwaukee unprotected), and 2029 (Boston unprotected).

The Blazers have pick swaps with the Bucks in 2028 and 2030 as well. So, does this mean Portland won these trades? Well, barring a major injury, the Lillard trade will only benefit Milwaukee in the long run.

As for the Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason. After also losing Williams and Brogdon, it’s a tough call for Boston. The contender’s backcourt appears weaker.

Boston Celtics trade center Robert Williams III, guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Portland Trail Blazers for former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday

Holiday, 33, was selected 17th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2009 NBA Draft out of UCLA. The 6-foot-3 guard spent his first four seasons (2009-13) with the Sixers and next seven (2013-20) with the New Orleans Pelicans.

In November 2020, the Pelicans traded the five-time All-Defensive member to the Bucks.

Holiday made 65 starts in 67 appearances with Milwaukee in the 2022-23 season. The California native averaged a career-high 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

In the Bucks’ 149-136 win over the Indiana Pacers on March 29, 2023, the guard scored a career-high 51 points in 33 minutes as a starter. Along with tallying eight boards and assists, the UCLA product shot 20-of-30 (66.7%) from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.

Last season, Holiday became the NBA’s all-time leader in blocks for a point guard, with a total of 453. Among active players, the two-time All-Star ranks 45th overall. He trails centers Serge Ibaka (1,759), Brook Lopez (1,700), DeAndre Jordan (1,524), and others.

A number of centers and forwards rank ahead of Jrue Holiday on the list. However, the only other active guard that comes close to him is former Clipper John Wall, who ranks 47th with 439 blocks.

