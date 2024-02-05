The Los Angeles Clippers (33-15) are 25-5 in their last 30 games this season, the best record over a 30-game stretch in their franchise history. Los Angeles has the NBA’s best record since Dec. 1.

The Clippers’ only losses during this stretch were against the Oklahoma City Thunder (Dec. 21), Boston Celtics (Dec. 23), Los Angeles Lakers, (Jan. 7), Minnesota Timberwolves (Jan. 14), and Cleveland Cavaliers (Jan. 29).

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Clippers hold third-best odds below the Celtics and Denver Nuggets to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are also showing great odds for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Clippers just had the best 30-game stretch in team history 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/uU5RUMztWf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 5, 2024



Los Angeles currently sits one game back behind Oklahoma City and Minnesota for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The club is 19-4 at home and 14-11 for the season.

In the Clippers’ 103-95 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night, Kawhi Leonard recorded 25 points and 11 rebounds. James Harden scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half and added 11 assists.

The Clippers are 15-2 when Harden has 10 or more assists in a game this season. Of course, the Western Conference contender is 15-11 when he has fewer than 10.

“You get those mental blocks at this stage, but we’ve been staying afloat,” Leonard said. “Appreciate everybody coming out and playing and staying locked-in. Those are the things that I’m happy about.”

The score was tied 43-all at halftime. Los Angeles and Miami combined for seven first-half fouls, the fewest in any NBA game this season. The 43 points was a season-low for the Clippers and tied the third-fewest by halftime for the Heat.

The Clippers improved to 5-1 on their seven-game, 11-day trip that ended in Atlanta. Los Angeles outscored Miami 34-28 in the fourth quarter and finished 16-of-39 (41%) shooting from 3-point range.



“It’s just having that mindset that we’re going to try to win every game,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “I give guys credit. They’ve been doing that. We have a lot of talent. We have a lot of guys willing to sacrifice to do whatever it takes to win, and that’s what we did.”

Is Los Angeles winning the Harden trade? On Oct. 31, the 76ers traded Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap, and an additional first-round pick from a third team.

Los Angeles traded Petrusev to the Sacramento Kings, and then the Kings waived him on Nov. 24. Four days later, he signed a three-year deal with Olympiacos Piraeus of the EuroLeague and Greek Basketball League.

