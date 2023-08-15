Clippers forward Nicolas Batum to retire after 2024 Paris Olympics

Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum will retire following the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 15-year veteran is calling it quits from the NBA and French National Team after the Paris Olympics, according to his wife, Aurelie, who shared the big news on social media.

“Nico decided to end his career (NBA and France team) after the Olympics, so this is his last season with the Clippers,” Aurelie posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Batum, 34, signed a two-year, $22.5 million contract with the Clippers in July 2022. In his final year, the 6-foot-8 wing is slated to earn $11.71 million with L.A. in the 2022-23 season.

Nico a décidé de mettre un terme à sa carrière (NBA et EDF) après les JO

Batum was selected 25th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2008 NBA Draft. However, he was then immediately traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. Batum, a native of Lisieux, France, played his first seven NBA seasons (2008-15) with the Trail Blazers.

In Portland’s 119-117 win over the Houston Rockets on Nov. 16, 2012, the forward recorded a career-high 35 points, rebounds, four assists, one steal, and five blocks in 47 minutes as a starter.

Additionally, in a 98-95 loss to the Washington Wizards on Jan. 21, 2013, Batum posted his first triple-double, amassing 12 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks.

In June 2015, the Trail Blazers traded Batum to the Charlotte Hornets for Gerald Henderson and Noah Vonleh. Of course, the forward later signed a multi-year deal with the Hornets in July 2016. Batum played five seasons (2015-20) with Charlotte.

In the 2016-17 season, Batum averaged career highs of 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40.3% from the floor, 33.3% beyond the arc, and 85.6% at the foul line.



Charlotte waived the French hooper in November 2020. The NBA veteran signed as a free agent with the Clippers the following month. Batum made 19 starts in 78 appearances with L.A. in the 2022-23 season.

The former Hornet averaged 6.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 21.9 minutes per game last season. Batum also shot 42% from the field, 39.1% from 3-point range, and 70.8% at the line.

Aside from age and family, it is unknown if anything else influenced Nicolas Batum’s decision to retire in 2024.

