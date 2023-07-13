Damian Lillard will likely be traded this offseason by the Portland Trail Blazers, and sportsbooks have released multiple NBA trade props and odds related to the seven-time All-Star’s big move.

According to the BetOnline sportsbook, the Miami Heat (-150) remain the betting favorites to trade for Lillard. The Brooklyn Nets (+150) hold second-shortest odds, followed by the Boston Celtics (+200) and Philadelphia 76ers (+500).

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds: Miami Heat remain No. 1 favorite to trade for the 11-year veteran

NBA Team Odds Play Miami Heat -150 Brooklyn Nets +150 Boston Celtics +200 Philadelphia 76ers +500 New York Knicks +550 Toronto Raptors +800 Atlanta Hawks +1200 Milwaukee Bucks +1400 Chicago Bulls +1600 Memphis Grizzlies +2000 San Antonio Spurs +2000 Minnesota Timberwolves +2500

Furthermore, the Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly seeking four first-round draft picks and two quality players in a Damian Lillard trade. In June, the seven-time All-NBA member reiterated his desire to play for Miami. However, the only way this deal will materialize is if it’s a three-team trade.

Would he consider playing for the Celtics? At the moment, Boston is working on signing Jaylen Brown to a supermax extension. A trade to Beantown is unrealistic, according to a few sources. “He’s not doing Boston,” TNT NBA insider Chris Haynes said on “The Dan Patrick Show” last month.

The Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New Orleans Pelicans are among the teams interested in trading for Lillard, but oddsmakers are ruling out LA. If the Pelicans are targeting the Weber State product at this point, any trade negotiations are occurring behind closed doors.

When will Damian Lillard be traded?

Damian Lillard Trade Date Odds Play On or Before July 31, 2023 -150 After July 31, 2023 +110

Additionally, it’s difficult picturing Portland brass waiting until August or September to trade Damian Lillard. Last Tuesday, Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin turned down Miami’s trade proposal involving Tyler Herro and multiple draft picks.

“Portland is ‘not impressed’ with the Heat’s trade offer for Damian Lillard, which could lead to a deal elsewhere now,” said ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Having said that, a trade should occur by the end of this month. Training camp is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 3 for most NBA teams. Of course, teams participating in overseas preseason games can open camp as early as Saturday, Sept. 30.

Will Damian Lillard hold out if not traded?

Will Damian Lillard Hold Out? Odds Play No -400 Yes +250

Contrary to popular belief, Lillard can do whatever he wants. He’s arguably the greatest player in Portland Trail Blazers franchise history. Sitting out would be strange for the California native, but it could very well happen.

Fans have witnessed this same situation play out before with John Wall (Houston Rockets) and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers). In July 2019, Lillard signed a four-year, $176 million Designated Veteran Player extension with Portland.

Last offseason, the guard inked a two-year, $121.77 million extension with the club. His 2024-25 player option worth $48.79 million was exercised as part of his new contract extension.

In 58 starts with the Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 36.3 minutes per game. Dame shot a career-high-tying 46.3% from the floor and 37.1% from outside the arc.

Who will be the first reporter to break the Damian Lillard trade?

NBA Reporter Odds Play Adrian Wojnarowski +160 Shams Charania +170 Chris Haynes +200 Any Other Reporter +750

Lastly, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has the best odds to break the news first of a Damian Lillard trade. During the opening hours of free agency earlier this month, the senior NBA insider was the first reporter to leak the signings of Herb Jones, Kyle Kuzma, Draymond Green, Fred VanVleet, Caris LeVert, Seth Curry, and a number of other players.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is one of the other NBA insiders to report a breaking news story first as well.

Charania broke the news on Tuesday concerning the NBA Board of Governors’ approval of two new gameplay changes for the 2023-24 season: In-game penalty for flops resulting in technical foul free throw and a second coach’s challenge awarded if the first challenge is successful.

