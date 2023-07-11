Home » news » Dangelo Russell Waives No Trade Clause With Lakers

D’Angelo Russell waives no-trade clause with Lakers

USA Today Network

D’Angelo Russell re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year, $36 million contract worth a maximum of $37.4 million, and the All-Star guard waived his no-trade clause. As part of a trade restriction in his new deal, Russell cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023.

His contract also includes $1.4 million in total incentives, breaking down to $700,000 each season for 2023-24 and 2024-25. Russell’s deal carries an $18,692,307 player option for 2024-25 as well. Had Russell not waived his no-trade clause, he would have had a say in which team he would play for next if traded under the previous CBA.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold seventh-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

 

“This is a significant development for LA and their flexibility at the trade deadline. Under the old rules — and had D’Angelo Russell not waived his veto rights — he would’ve had a say in any trade out of LA,” wrote Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

In July 2019, the guard signed a four-year, $117.32 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with Golden State. However, after 33 appearances with the Warriors, the club traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in February 2020.

Moreover, as part of a three-team trade in February, the Timberwolves traded Russell to the Lakers. LA traded a 2024 second-round draft pick to Minnesota and sent Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Rusell Westbrook, and a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Utah Jazz.

Additionally, the Jazz dealt Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers, and Utah traded Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Mike Conley, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2026 second-rounder to Minnesota. Utah then waived Westbrook. The 15-year veteran inked a multi-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers two days later.

In 71 starts of the 2022-23 season split between the Timberwolves and Lakers, Russell averaged 17.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steal, and 32.5 minutes per game. Not to mention, the Ohio State product also shot career bests of 46.9% from the floor and 39.6% beyond the arc.


Furthermore, in the Lakers’ 112-108 loss to the New York Knicks on Mar. 12, Russell scored a season-high 33 points in 36 minutes of action. Along with logging five boards, eight assists, and one block, the guard shot 13-of-19 (68.4%) from the field and drained six 3-pointers.

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the guard had a couple of standout outings. In a 125-85 blowout win over Memphis in Game 6, Russell scored a playoff career-high 31 points in the same number of minutes played; he finished 12-of-17 (70.6%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-9 (55.6%) from deep.

Equally important, the Lakers went 7-0 this past postseason when Russell scored 17 or more points.

