Deandre Ayton fourth player with 30 points, 15 rebounds on 75% FG in consecutive games

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is now the fourth player in the shot clock era (since 1954-55) to record 30 points and 15 rebounds on 75% shooting from the field in consecutive games, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kevin Willis, and Artis Gilmore.

In the Suns’ 116-112 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, the 6-foot-11 big man tied his career high in scoring with 35 points. Along with grabbing 15 rebounds, Ayton finished 14-of-18 (77.8%) shooting from the floor and 7-of-8 (87.5%) at the foul line.

Deandre Ayton is the 4th player in the shot clock era (since 1954-55) to record consecutive games with 30 points & 15 rebounds on 75% shooting. He joins Wilt Chamberlain, Kevin Willis, and Artis Gilmore pic.twitter.com/RUjgcpAn7q — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2023

Devin Booker also made his first appearance since Christmas. He missed the last 21 games due to a left groin strain. The three-time All-Star ended his performance with 19 points, four boards, and six assists in 26 minutes of action.

“Now we’re back and we have our guy back, so he knows we’re locked and loaded,” Deandre Ayton said. “We’re going to have this thing rolling now. Suns basketball on the way for sure.”

Phoenix outscored the Nets 33-26 in the second quarter. In addition to shooting 43-of-92 (46.7%) from the field and 9-of-31 (29%) outside the arc, the Suns outscored Brooklyn 64-52 in the paint. Deandre Ayton tallied 31 points and 16 boards in last Saturday’s 116-100 win versus the Detroit Pistons.

“That’s all I want right there is just competition and being back out there with the band and just feeling that energy, feeling that presence,” Booker said. “The team has it rolling right now, so just insert myself in a way that wasn’t disruptive and try to keep the flow that they have.”

"I see what the people say about me." Suns big Deandre Ayton after posting his second career 30 and 15 game in back-to-back games. Tied a career-high 35 points to go with 15 rebounds in Tuesday win at #Nets after posting 31 and 16 in Saturday's win at #Pistons. #Suns pic.twitter.com/LigBPyg72y — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 8, 2023

Through 47 starts this season, Deandre Ayton is averaging career highs of 18.4 points and 2.1 assists. Also, he’s amassing 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting 58.6% from the floor and 30.4% beyond the arc.

On Nov. 26, in the Suns’ 113-112 victory against the Utah Jazz, the center tied his career high in rebounds with 21 boards. Ayton scored 29 points on 11-of-19 (57.9%) shooting from the field and 7-of-9 (77.8%) at the free throw line.

Additionally, the Arizona product ranks 11th in total rebounds (485) this season, ninth in 2-point field goals (369), 14th in defensive rebounds (349), 16th in total rebound percentage (19.1%), and 10th in defensive rebound percentage (28.2%).