Denver Nuggets top Lakers, remain atop Western Conference

The Denver Nuggets slowed down the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Keep in mind that Denver has +1,000 odds to win this year’s title while the Lakers have +2,500 odds per BetOnline. While LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both out, the Lakers still had the services of Russell Westbrook. It was all for naught as the Nuggets were able to stave off runs in the second and third quarters thanks to huge games from their dynamic duo, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Murray finished with a new season-high 34 points. Meanwhile, Jokic notched his 11th triple-double of the season with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 16 assists (a season-high for the reigning MVP.) While the Nuggets superstar did not have the best scoring night, he was still the Nugget of the night due to his effectiveness in other facets of the game.

Denver Nuggets Defeat Los Angeles Lakers 122-109

Nikola Jokic Inches Closer to LeBron James in Career Triple-Doubles

Jokic continues to climb the all-time triple-doubles list. He is chasing none other than LeBron James. Tonight marked the Joker’s 87th career triple-double and has just 18 more to catch the King. Granted, James is still playing, and at a very high level. So, it is highly possible he could add to his total as the season progresses as well. Still, being mentioned in the same breath as the great LeBron James usually means you are doing something right in today’s NBA.

Nikola Jokic is having another MVP-like campaign. Coming into this matchup, Jokic was already averaging nearly a triple-double with 25.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game. He has also improved his three-point shooting since the beginning of the season. His percentage from beyond the arc has now climbed to 36.8 percent. Jokic’s three-point percentage was in the low 30’s at the beginning of the regular season. Nikola Jokic is proving once again that he is the back-to-back MVP for a reason this year. With how well he is playing with a now healthy roster, it is easy to see why the Denver Nuggets are at the top of the Western Conference standings as of right now.

Nuggets Continue Dominance at Home on the Season

The Denver Nuggets continued their dominant home-stand against the Los Angeles Lakers. After tonight’s win, the team now has a 17-3 home record this year. That is correct, you read that right. Not the Warriors, not the Celtics, not the Nets. But the Nuggets are currently the most dominant home team in the NBA. Denver has always been known for their home-court advantage. In the past, it has been mainly a combination of the high altitude and their fast-paced play that has gotten the best of opponents. However, with an MVP in Nikola Jokic along with three quality pieces in Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets are now a dominant home team in today’s era for a different reason. One thing is for certain after tonight. The Denver Nuggets are not to be taken lightly when playing at Ball Arena.