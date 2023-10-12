Even though much has been said about Jamal Murray waiting to sign a contract extension in Denver this summer, the Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth believes to know the reasons behind the star’s decision hold back on agreeing a deal.

In a recent interview with NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic, the GM further explained why the Canadian, who is eligible to sign a three-year, $145 million extension in Colorado, is stretching the agreement.

“I think (Murray) is just trying to maximize his earnings,” Booth told the press about Murray’s decision. “Look, he’s an All-NBA talent. I think he knows what the benchmark is, what he needs to achieve. I mean, obviously, at the end of the day, it’s in the voters’ hands, not his. But whatever is in his control to make that team, we fully expect him to do it this year. We’re moving forward as if he’s going to be a supermax guy because I know when Jamal sets his mind to something it usually happens.”

The Denver Nuggets are prepared to offer Jamal Murray a supermax extension if he makes an All-NBA team, per @realgm pic.twitter.com/mEpjCCZFo4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 7, 2023

Here’s the deal. If the 26-year-old makes one of the three All-NBA squads this upcoming campaign, he will be eligible for a supermax extension, which his team has already agreed to offer him.

The guard was exceptional last season, averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists. However, he exploded into his best-ever version during the 2023 playoffs, and contributed to Nikola Jokic’s guidance towards Denver’s first-ever championship.

During the postseason, the talented guard averaged 26.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 20 games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami, respectively. In the Finals versus the Heat, he logged 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 10.0 assists per contest.

Before the last campaign, there existed some doubt surrounding him as he had recently come back from tearing his ACL and missed out on the entire 2021/22 season.

“I have to say that I had my doubts as well,” Murray later admitted. “It’s just natural. Somebody asked me about butterflies. That’s what makes you alive. That’s what makes you care. When you doubt yourself, that’s what makes you try to find a way to turn it around. In whatever sport, in whatever injury, in whatever career you’re in, when you go through adversity, it’s how you envision and visualize yourself at the end of it.”

After his breaktout season with the Nuggets this past year, Denver hold very high expectations for Jamal this upcoming campaign. Not only have they accepted to be ready to offer him a supermax deal if he’s to become eligible, but they have high hopes he’s ready to improve his numbers even more.

“We’re anticipating that we’re probably paying him the supermax,” Nuggets’ Booth said last week. “He’ll probably make All-NBA.”

In the video below, take a look at some of Murray’s best highlights from his outstanding playoff displays during Denver’s championship run:

“It’s going to be a hit to our salary cap,” the GM anticipated. “But I love seeing people reach their potential when they play the way he can.”

Now it’s up to the 26-year-old to live up to everyone’s expectation and prove that he’s worthy of earning another All-NBA selection this 2023/24 season.