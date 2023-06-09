Home » news » Despite Being In The Finals The Nuggets Have Traded With The Thunder To Get A Package Of Future Draft Picks

Despite being in the Finals, the Nuggets have traded with the Thunder to get a package of future draft picks

The Denver Nuggets still need to take care of business in the 2023 Finals. That doesn’t mean that they can’t plan for the future at the same time. Their players are locked in on winning a title. On the other hand, the front office can focus on the future. As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nuggets have traded with the Thunder to get a package of future draft picks. 

It seems as though Denver’s front office sees real potential in this roster. You would think the betting favorite in the Finals would be satisfied at the moment. Not the Nuggets. They are trying to lengthen that championship window by adding draft picks to use down the line.

The NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement is going to make it harder for luxury tax teams to sign veteran players. There will be an emphasis on drafting talent and developing them through the system. Denver is preparing for that to happen.

The Denver Nuggets have traded with the Oklahoma City Thunder for a package of future draft picks

In this deal, Denver is sending the Thunder a protected 2029 first-round pick. The Nuggets will be acquiring a 2024 first- and second-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick. This has been the Thunder’s strategy for a few seasons now. They now have a 2029 first-round draft pick at their disposal.

The Nuggets now have the 37th and 40th overall picks in the 2023 NBA draft. This gives the Nuggets’ front office a chance to sign some talent on low-cost contracts. Denver will then develop their players through the system and make them all-stars.

That’s what the Nuggets were able to do with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Jokic was drafted in 2014 by Denver and Murry was drafted in 2016. Being able to develop young talent through your organization makes winning a championship that much sweeter. The Nuggets’ roster is mostly players they’ve drafted and developed through the years.

Additionally, the Thunder owns the Nuggets’ 2027 first-round pick from the JaMychal Green trade last season. Moving forward, OKC still has a sizeable amount of draft picks at their disposal for the future. They own a whopping 15 first-round picks through the 2029 NBA draft.

