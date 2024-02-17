Doc Rivers Discontent With Bucks’ Effort in Loss to Grizzlies

Head coach, Doc Rivers, has not gotten off to a great start with the Milwaukee Bucks. The team is 3-7 during his stint and they just lost to an extremely short-handed Memphis Grizzlies squad. Memphis shot 53 percent from the field and were led by the promising rookie forward, G.G. Jackson. Jackson poured in 27 points coming off the Grizzlies’ bench. After the loss, Rivers called out his team’s effort.

“We had some guys here. We had some guys in Cabo,” Rivers said.

While Milwaukee is still a top team in the Eastern Conference, they are slowly slipping under Doc Rivers. The Bucks must turn things around soon if they want to compete against the likes of the Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee During the Doc Rivers Era

The Bucks are struggling to find a rhythm under Doc Rivers. Many questioned why they let go of now former coach, Adrian Griffin, to begin with when they hired Rivers. The team seems to be out for themselves, and they have lost to teams such as the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, and Portland Trail Blazers. All teams who have losing records or underperforming this season.

While they still have Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton, the star trio has also had their fair share of ups and downs this year. Doc Rivers was a puzzling coaching hire to many NBA peers considering his playoff shortcomings and blown 3-1 postseason leads. Especially given the timing of the decision. Not to mention, he should have a lot more on his coaching resume with all the talent he has had throughout the years.

Their Title Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks are still a contender as of now. They currently possess odds of +550 which are third best behind the Boston Celtics and defending champion, Denver Nuggets. Not to mention, they possess a team offensive rating of 119.9, a team rebounding percentage of 49.9 percent, a team three-point shooting field goal percent of 37.5 percent, and average 26.7 assists per game as a team.

The talent and numbers are still there for the Bucks. They are an elite offensive powerhouse. However, it is looking more and more like they made a mistake by firing previous head coach, Adrian Griffin, in the middle of the season. The Milwaukee Bucks potentially set back their championship chances by making such a drastic change in the middle of the regular.