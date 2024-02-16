The Milwaukee Bucks lost 113-110 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night as 14.5-point favorites, making it their third-largest upset loss in the last 30 years.

For the most embarrassing part, the Bucks were coming off a 123-97 loss to a Miami Heat squad that didn’t have Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson, or Terry Rozier.

In Milwaukee’s defeat to Memphis, the Grizzlies were without starters Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart, Scottie Pippen Jr., and five other players.

Upset losses are becoming a common thing for the Bucks. During the 2021-22 season, the Detroit Pistons defeated them 115-106 as 17-point underdogs on Jan. 3, 2022.

Only once since 1995 has a bigger underdog won in the NBA. That came on Aug. 4, 2020, when the Brooklyn Nets stunned the Bucks 119-116 as 18.5-point underdogs.

Furthermore, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 35 points and 12 assists on Thursday, his 43rd double-double of the season. Damian Lillard also tallied 24 points and seven assists.

Bobby Portis added 15 points, and Brook Lopez ended his outing with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks. Milwaukee shot 42-of-90 (46.7%) from the floor and just 11-of-44 (25%) from 3-point range.

Milwaukee Bucks are 3-7 since coach Doc Rivers replaced Adrian Griffin, went 30-13 under Griffin

Bucks coach Doc Rivers thought a few of his players were looking ahead to the All-Star break. “We had some guys here, and some guys in Cabo [San Lucas],” Rivers said.

The score was tied 57-all at halftime. Although Milwaukee outscored the Grizzlies 25-19 in the fourth quarter, the East contender also allowed 37 points in the third. Memphis held a nine-point lead with 49 seconds left.

Consecutive 3-pointers from Malik Beasley brought the Bucks within 113-110 with 29.2 left. Milwaukee had the last possession, but Lillard’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was short as Memphis won its second straight.

“I think [Lillard] just got caught up in traffic,” Rivers said.

Lillard said there was miscommunication between him and Lopez that started the last play wrong right from the get-go. A clean look was never found, which led to the upset.

“We did opposite things. They just made a play on it, and it was loose. We didn’t end up getting a clean look,” Lillard added.

Milwaukee is now just 3-7 since Rivers replaced Adrian Griffin.

The Bucks are 35-21 overall, 23-7 at home, 12-14 away, and 25-13 against Eastern Conference opponents this season. They are third in the East below the Boston Celtics (43-12) and Cleveland Cavaliers (36-17).

Milwaukee visits Minnesota on Friday, Feb. 23.