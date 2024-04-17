After four years leading Duke’s college basketball team, Jeremy Roach has decided to end his college career. The point guard announced this Tuesday that he will both enter the transfer portal and declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, even though he still had one more year of eligibility remaining due to his COVID year.

The senior thanked the Blue Devils and their fans for all the support throughout the years. “Dear Duke Nation, thank you for a special for years. MY experience at Duke has been unforgettable, and made me a better person, leader and player,” he wrote.

If the rising star was to stay in college basketball, he would definitely attract a lot of interest, especially considering he recently posted career highs which include a 42.9% shooting mark from beyond the arc. Also, this past season he performed as his team’s captain, and made it to the Elite Eight in March Madness.

Jeremy Roach was the bridge between eras at Duke. Two-time captain.

1K point scorer.

All-ACC.

Four-year starter.

ACC Champ.

Final Four.

“Coach K, Coach Scheyer and all of my other coaches, teammates, manager and support staff: Thank you for believing in me, pushing me, and helping me become the best version of myself,” he added. “I am forever grateful to be part of the Brotherhood.”

As sophomore center Kyle Filipowski and guard Jared McCain both declared for the draft, and Mark Mitchell entered the transfer portal, Jeremy’s exit means Duke will probably miss their top four scorers. However, guards Caleb Foster and Tyree Proctor will remain in North Carolina.

The point guard didn’t forget the fanbase. “To the Cameron Crazies: thank you for making Duke a special place to play. Some of the best memories of my life are because of you all, so thank you.

“With all of that being said, I’ll be declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility and entering the transfer portal,” Roach shared. “Thank you again for everything. I’ll always be a Blue Devil and am so grateful to have been able to call Duke home for the last four years.”

Despite losing many stars to the transfer portal, the Blue Devils are already set to welcome the top recruiting class in the country

You might think Duke is in trouble, after the announcement that senior Jeremy Roach is heading for the 2024 NBA Draft, but with Cooper Flagg headed to North Carolina, you know they’ll do all right without him.

The former Montverde Academy star is not the only top recruit from his generation that will wear the Blue Devils jersey next season, as he’s flanked by three other five star prospects.

The rest are No. 9 recruit Kon Kneuppel, No. 13 Isaiah Evans and Khaman Maluach, who isn’t ranked as he comes from abroad, but is considered to be a future African superstar. As for four-star prospects, there’s Patrick Ngongba II and Darren Harris to complete the new roster.

“I don’t put any of that pressure on myself,” 17-year-old Flagg said last month. “If I can stay on the path, I have a pretty good chance to accomplish my goals and dreams. I’m just trying to keep my head down and keep working.”