Eric Bledsoe Arrested Hours After Signing With New Team

Former NBA player Eric Bledsoe was arrested on Wednesday and charged with domestic violence. This arrest comes just hours after he agreed to play overseas in China.

According to TMZ, police in Lost Hills, California, were called late Tuesday night regarding a domestic dispute. The dispute was allegedly between a woman and her boyfriend, with the woman claiming that her boyfriend slapped her. When police arrived, Bledsoe was arrested and booked into the Lost Hills Sherrif station before bonding out of jail. He has been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Bledsoe’s girlfriend posted a picture of a red mark on her face. In the caption, she claimed that it was not the first instance of domestic violence.

The arrest comes just hours after Bledsoe, 32, agreed to a contract to play for the Shanghai Sharks in China. It is unclear if the Sharks still intend to keep Bledsoe after the charge became public.

Eric Bledsoe is joining the Shanghai Sharks, I am told.

Bledsoe has played 54 games for the Clippers last season averaging 9.9ppg — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) October 26, 2022

Eric Bledsoe spent 12 seasons in the NBA after being drafted 18th overall in 2010. He played with the Clippers, Suns, Bucks, and Pelicans throughout his career. Bledsoe also earned an All-Rookie honor in 2011, along with two All-Defensive team nods in 2019 and 2020. He most recently was traded to Portland in 2022 as part of the Clippers’ trade for Norman Powell and Robert Covington. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to a lingering Achilles injury.