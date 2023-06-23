ESPN and NBA TV will broadcast all 76 games of the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League, the league announced on Friday. The offseason competition runs from July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Seven different teams have won the championship since 2013.

Of course, the 76 games of the 11-day competition can be watched via ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNews. Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry ESPN and offer free trials. The summer league is available to stream on the ESPN App and NBA App as well.

The NBA announced today the game and broadcast schedules for NBA 2K24 Summer League, set for July 7-17 in Las Vegas. ESPN networks and NBA TV will air all 76 games. Every NBA team will play at least five games. Schedule: https://t.co/3mPRIrYmDx More ⬇️ https://t.co/Go2FM6mxfP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 23, 2023



This year’s edition is the 18th NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Thirty NBA teams are scheduled to play at least five games each. Each team plays four games from July 7-14. Following the four contests, the top-four teams will advance to the playoffs and participate in the semifinals on Sunday, July 16 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Additionally, the two winning teams from the semifinals round will then face off in the championship game on Monday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The four playoff teams will be decided based on win percentage after each team’s four-game slate.

However, the 26 teams that fail to qualify for the four-team playoff are scheduled play a fifth game on either Saturday, July 15 or Sunday, July 16. Most of the interesting matchups are set to be featured on ESPN.

For the NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 opener on Friday, July 7, ESPN intends to broadcast matchups between both the No. 1 and No. 2 picks and the No. 3 and No. 4 picks from the 2023 NBA Draft.

Moreover, No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson and the defending NBA Summer League champion Portland Trail Blazers are marked to play No. 4 pick Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET.

Next, the San Antonio Spurs and No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama will take on No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET, according to the official release from NBA.com.

THEY’VE GOT NEXT. Catch the NBA Draft Class of 2023 at NBA Summer League⬇️ 📍 Las Vegas, NV

🗓️ July 7-July 17

🎟️ https://t.co/JaRfnqHTOf#NBADraft | #NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/lm222rR3ck — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) June 23, 2023



Furthermore, a family rivalry matchup between Thompson and his twin brother, No. 5 pick Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons, is set for Sunday, July 9 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Later the same day, Wembanyama and the Spurs face off against Portland at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Meanwhile, NBA TV begins its live game coverage with four games on July 7, starting with the NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 opener between the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves at 4:30 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, July 11, NBA TV will broadcast Hornets vs. Trail Blazers at 8:30 p.m. ET, showcasing No. 2 pick Miller and No. 3 pick Henderson. The championship game will be the only game played on Monday, July 17, the final day.

