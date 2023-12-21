ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith takes Anthony Edwards’ side on abortion scandal: ‘She violated his privacy’

It seems like the NBA is destined to keep suffering over gender issues, as rising star Anthony Edwards was caught trying to force Instagram model Paige Jordae to have an abortion upon learning she was pregnant. According to screenshots she posted online, the Wolves star gave her $100,000 to convince her to move on with the procedure.

You’d immediately think that the basketball player is in the wrong here, but according to Stephen A. Smith, the model was the one who is truly out of line. The ESPN reporter not only feels she made a mistake by sharing the private conversation, but also did this after accepting the payment made to handle the situation.

“She puts him on blast. She took text messages and revealed them to the public. I’m starting to wonder what repercussions someone has when they get their privacy violated. That’s what I’m wondering about,” he said on his podcast show.

In the video above, check out the complete segment of what Smith said on his own platform at the start of the week.

The NBA insider believes that there are laws in this country for a reason. “If Anthony wanted her to have an abortion, respectfully, that’s his business. We have pro-choice, and we have pro-life all over the country,” he said.

In that sense, it was her who violated their private affairs. “She is a woman, she is free to do what she wants with her own body. This is America! If she’s impregnated and she wants to have the child, that is her business. If Anthony Edwards does not want her to have that child, that is his business. There’s no laws he violated because he doesn’t want the child,” Smith insisted.

“The issue here, for us, is she put him on blast. She revealed private text messages. That’s what appears to be the case, which compelled and forced him to make a statement addressing the situation,” the basketball analyst concluded.

The Minnesota forward has publicly apologized for urging the model to get an abortion

Ever since the news broke and an online scandal ensued, the Timberwolves star has been publicly walking back the text messages he sent to the OnlyFans model, forcing her into getting an abortion.

The All-Star was tagged in a post that included screenshots of the conversation, where his first response to the situation was “Get a abortion lol.” Then an image of a $100,000 wire transfer also appeared in the post, along with text saying, “I will send you money to help you out” and “you got da money whats the hol up.”

Anthony Edwards is going viral for allegedly paying a woman $100,000 to get an abortion “Man you can’t force a kid in da world” pic.twitter.com/zGBumBSFOI — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 18, 2023

Jordae told the athlete that she regrets an abortion she had “around 2 years ago.” To what Edwards responded bluntly: “Yea but I don’t a kid. I will send you money to help you out. … I don’t want kids.”

She insisted she wanted to avoid the abortion as much as possible, but the Minnesota star insisted. “Just take the pills” he wrote, and then added “you got da money wats the hol up. Cause now you finna make a problem.”