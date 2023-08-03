After ESPN fired longtime analyst Mark Jackson on Monday, making its next round of layoffs, the former Golden State Warriors coach received an offer up to $1 million from CamSoda, an adult webcam site.

The job description entails Jackson serving as the company’s first-ever play-by-play announcer for live webcam shows. Cam Soda was first launched nine years ago in 2014 by Daron Lundeen.

The video streaming platform provides adult webcams and non-adult livestreams. CamSoda was the first to offer 360-degree virtual reality live streams, according to Lundeen. During streams, Jackson’s “Grown Man Move” catchphrase is encouraged.

“MAMA, THERE GOES THAT MAN”: After being let go by ESPN, Mark Jackson received an offer from adult webcam site CamSoda to do play-by-play for $1 million. Should he accept? 😂🤔 pic.twitter.com/HJQYedTQfT — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) August 3, 2023



CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker sent a letter to Jackson, comparing the potential gig to Jackson’s former ESPN NBA courtside position. “Now that you’re out of a job and in search of work, I’d like to formally extend you an offer,” Parker wrote.

“We here at CamSoda – an adult webcam site – would like to hire you as the company’s first-ever play-by-play announcer for adult cam shows. You’d call private cam sessions just like you had been calling NBA games, commentating on the action playing out in front of your very eyes.

“You can even use your catchphrase, ‘Grown Man Move’ for sensational moments during couples shows when the man bangs down low and goes strong to the hole.

“In return for hiring you as CamSoda’s play-by-play announcer – a role you would have to serve for one full year – we’d be willing to compensate you up to $1,000,000.”

Jackson, 58, analyzed offensive and defensive strategies as an NBA play-by-play commentator. The New York native was best known for calling the NBA Finals. He worked alongside co-analysts Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy, who was also recently fired by ESPN.

Considering Jackson is a Christian and a licensed minister, it is highly doubtful that he’ll accept this CamSoda job. Moreover, the former NBA coach has four children with his ex-wife, Desiree Coleman. Jackson and Coleman divorced in 2017 after 27 years of marriage.

Additionally, Jackson began his broadcasting career as an analyst for the New Jersey (Brooklyn) Nets for YES Network. In 2011, he left his job as a broadcaster to become head coach of the Warriors. The St. John’s alumnus also worked for ABC as a color commentator for NBA Finals games.

There is one other situation to think about. In June 2012, Jackson revealed that he had been the target of extortion. This case stemmed from an extramarital affair and nude photos taken in 2006.

Jackson said that he initially made hush payments to a stripper and her accomplice. When the alleged extortionists raised their demands, Jackson contacted the FBI. In court, the alleged conspirators were named in felony criminal complaints.

Mark Jackson’s farewell message after ESPN firing

Following his layoff from ESPN, Jackson released this statement on Twitter: “This morning, unexpectedly, I was informed that my services were no longer needed at ESPN,” he wrote.

“Although shocked and dismayed with the suddenness of it all, I would like to thank ESPN and all the staff of the NBA ESPN crew for allowing me to be a part of the organization for the past 15+ years. … To the NBA, a heartfelt thank you for allowing a kid to continue to accomplish his dreams.

“It has been an honor to sit beside two LEGENDS in the business, who are like brothers to me, Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy, and learn so much from them. Lisa Salters is a GOAT and like a sister to me and I’m so proud of the work she continues to do.

“To all of the staff and crew, that may have never been seen on camera… Please know that you were always seen by me and so greatly appreciated. Finally, I wish greater measures of success to the new ESPN team.

“… I leave ESPN with nothing but gratitude, all the while knowing that my highest praise goes to God! …. I look forward to what he has in store next.”

