Main Page
Ex-Warriors coach Don Nelson opens Hawaii rentals to residents after Maui wildfires ravage homes
Former Golden State Warriors coach Don Nelson and his wife, Joy Wolfgram, are reportedly leasing their West Maui rental properties for free to local evacuee residents. Mauians are now homeless after their houses were destroyed in the second-deadliest wildfire disaster in U.S. history.
Last Tuesday, alerts from the National Weather Service in Honolulu were declared because of Hurricane Dora. The strong winds caused wildfires to ravage most of the small town of Lahaina. As of Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the death toll has climbed to 99. At least 1,000 people remain missing.
“We’re doing the best we can, but we only have space for about 24 people,” Nelson told San Francisco Chronicle in a phone interview Monday. “There are thousands of people homeless right now. It’s overwhelming.”
Hall of Famer Don Nelson, who lives in & has rental properties in Maui, Hawaii, is giving away short-time rentals to people who lost their homes in the recent wildfires.
Nelson has room for 24 people across his properties.
Man of the people! ❤️🙏
Via. @Con_Chron pic.twitter.com/mseLxkvdxT
— NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) August 15, 2023
- Clippers forward Nicolas Batum to retire after 2024 Paris Olympics
- Ex-Warriors coach Don Nelson opens Hawaii rentals to residents after Maui wildfires ravage homes
- Lakers’ Austin Reaves recieves praise from many NBA stars after his first Team USA displays
- NBA legend believes it’s time for veterans LeBron James and Kevin Durant to stop demanding the ball
- Stephen A. Smith gets on honest about NBA players with podcasts: ‘I’m rooting for you all’
-
Main Page 4 days ago
Former Wizards star John Wall donates new basketball court at Roberts Park Community Center
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac launches anti-woke, pro-Christian apparel brand as alternative to Nike
-
Main Page 4 days ago
Warriors sign 7-foot center Jayce Johnson to an Exhibit 10 contract
-
Headlines 1 week ago
Jerry West Compares Nikola Jokic to LeBron James