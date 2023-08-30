Main Page
Former Lakers coach Byron Scott on LeBron James: ‘He’ll have over 40,000 points in this league’
Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Byron Scott believes future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James will have over 40,000 points by the end of his professional playing career, and James could reach this mark next season.
When asked by Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on whether he thinks anyone will ever break James’ scoring record in the future, Scott replied, “No I don’t. And I think that the reason why is the consistency.
“LeBron has played 20 years in the NBA and has never really been fully hurt and when he gets hurt, he comes right back; he keeps himself in unbelievable condition. He going to play another year or so.”
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold sixth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.
“I think that he’ll get to the point where he’ll have over 40,000 points in this league, and I don’t think that it will be broken, especially in our lifetime,” Scott added.
LeBron James is the NBA’s all-time scorer with 38,652 points. The four-time MVP also ranks 32nd in total rebounds (10,667), fourth in assists (10,420), ninth in steals (2,186), and 90th in blocks (1,073).
Although the Lakers superstar hasn’t scored over 2,000 points in a season since 2017-18 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he could very well reach 40,000 points next season. The 20-year veteran is 1,348 points shy.
James made 55 appearances in the 2022-23 season. The six-time All-Defensive member averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 35.5 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% beyond the arc.
Records LeBron James will break in Year 21 #LakeShow
– 40,000 POINTS
1st player in NBA history w/ 40,000 PTS and makes a new club as the only player with 40,000 PTS, 10,000 REBS & 10,000 ASTS
– 20th All Star Game ☆
Most selections ever
– 7th ALL TIME IN 3PTS MADE
– 8th… pic.twitter.com/F362GZTBmp
— † (@HoodiHachimura) August 15, 2023
When James returns for the 2023-24 season, the 19-time All-Star will become the sixth player in NBA history to play in his 21st season or beyond — joining Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Vince Carter, who has the all-time record with 22.
The four-time NBA champ turns 39 this December. James could become the first player in NBA history to receive a 20th All-Star selection and become a 20-time All-NBA member next season.
Ex-Laker Byron Scott hopes LeBron can stay healthy in 2023-24.
