Many expected Chet Holmgren to be last season’s revelation, but the young player missed out on his rookie year in the NBA due to a foot injury. While many already consider the current No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama to be a generational talent, a panel of former basketball players picked Oklahoma City’s player over the French sensation.

During the latest episode of the “Road Trippin” podcast with Richard Jefferson and Channing Fyre, they invited Pelicans foward Trey Murphy to talk about the top drafted players in recent years.

Take a look at the moment on the show when they start debating on who will win this season’s Rookie of the Year award:

It all started when they made reference to Patrick Beverley’s praise to Holmgren’s mentality and skill. When Fyre admitted that he and his co-host couldn’t decide between the two rising stars, Murphy didn’t hold back with his thoughts on the matter.

“I’m probably going to take Chet [Holmgren],” Murphy said. “Chet has a little bit of grit to him, you can tell he is not soft, he plays with a sort of tenacity that bigs need. Then also, he is very skills. I think he is more polished than Victor is. I feel like [Chet Holmgren] will shoot the ball better.”

This inspired Jefferson to jump in and add: “Aggressively! Chet ain’t playing around. He is going to show up, and I would not be surprised if he has a chance at Rookie of the Year.”

NBA legend Tracy McGrady finds the hype around young Wembanyama to be too over the top

Basketball icon Tracy McGrady doesn’t buy into all the fuss surrounding the new Spurs big man. According to him, he believes other players like Bol Bol and Kristaps Porzingis are other seven-foot-tall athletes who have a wide variety of talents.

“I’m just saying the hype is crazy to me. It’s too much, bro. I’ve seen this before. Y’all act like you haven’t seen it. That sh– that Bol Bol can do? He’s just not given the real opportunity, like I think he should. That kid is skilled. [Kristaps] Porzingis was highly skilled when he first came out, just like that. And hell, he’s 7-3, too. So I’ve seen it.” the former star said.

“The hype is just crazy. But I get it. It’s the media, they’re looking for a face for the NBA, and you got to have a new star that you got to build around. Bron is about to be on his way out, Steph (Curry) and those guys, I get it.” he added.

However, the Hall of Famer recognized that Wembanyama has everything around him to develop his potential into the championship talent most people see in him.

“He’s in a perfect situation because he’s around greatness,” McGrady explained. “One of the greatest coaches ever, the greatest power forward ever, one of the greatest centers ever. Sit down and have those conversations with those guys, and just soak up all the advice you possibly could.”