Former QB Bernie Kosar removed from Ohio radio show after betting breach

Ohio based Bernie Kosar has been removed from the Browns’ pregame radio show after breaching NFL rules by betting on the Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers game. 

The Cleveland Browns fan-favorite, has reportedly been released from his work duties as a member of the Browns’ pregame radio show. Kosar had revealed on social media that he had placed a US$19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers. 

Kosar, who wore the number 19 placed the first legal sports bet in Ohio using the Tipico sportsbook app. The Browns went on to lose the game 28-14, with the Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly missing out on playoffs after the Miami Dolphins beat the Jets. 

 

The Browns commented in a statement: “Earlier this week we notified Bernie, that per league policy, we were required to remove him from our pregame radio coverage for the season finale after he violated the NFL gambling policy by placing a bet on an NFL game.”

They continued: “We understand what Bernie means to this community and our history but as team contracted personnel hired to provide content on our media platforms, his bet was a violation of NFL rules and we must adhere to all NFL policy.”

How common are breaches of the league’s rules?

Although Kosar is no longer a player, there have previously been 6 NFL stars suspended for breaching the league’s gambling policy. Most recently Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season after the league discovered he had bet on NFL games during 2021. 

Kosar becomes the first non-player and non-coach to be penalized by the league for a gambling offence. 

Ollie is an experienced writer covering everything from esports to regulatory developments in the USA. He loves obscure data points and the occasional bet on the most obscure of sports.

