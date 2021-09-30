Free EuroLeague Picks: UNICS Kazan vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg – odds

On Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, UNICS Kazan is playing against Zenit Saint Petersburg; free EuroLeague picks are viewable here at Basketball Insiders. The game begins at 12 p.m. ET from inside Basket-Hall Kazan in Kazan, Russia. The stadium first opened in August 2003. On Sept. 18, 2021, Zenit St. Petersburg defeated UNICS Kazan 83-76 in the United League Super Cup. Anyways, it is now a new EuroLeague season

BC UNICS Kazan vs. Zenit St. Petersburg betting picks

According to oddsmakers at MyBookie, UNICS Kazan are 2.5-point favorites over Zenit St. Petersburg. The total is also set at 155.5. Moreover, UNICS Kazan’s best moneyline is -140. On the flip side, St. Petersburg best moneyline is +106. Kazan is currently on a three-game winning streak. After Friday’s matchup, these two teams will meet again on Dec. 26, 2021. The December game is the VTB United League contest. The updated MyBookie betting odds are down below.

Point spread: UNICS Kazan -2.5 (-107)

Total: 155.5

Best moneyline: Zenit St. Petersburg +106, UNICS Kazan -140

BC UNICS Kazan vs. Zenit St. Petersburg – prediction and free pick

On Sept. 28, 2021, Kazan defeated Zastal Zielona Góra 92-63 in the VTB United League. In the 2020-21 EuroCup, Kazan finished with a total record of 15-9. Jamar Smith led Kazan in scoring, averaging 16.1 points and 26 minutes played per game. Smith also averaged 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Ranking second, Isaiah Canaan averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and nearly 1.0 steal per game. In the Finals, Jordan Theodore averaged 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in two games.

Furthermore, on Sept. 26, 2021, Zenit St. Petersburg won 75-60 over BC Kalev in the VTB United League. Last season in the EuroLeague, the team finished with a total record of 22-17. Kevin Pangos had a team-high average of 16.2 points per game in the postseason. Plus, Pangos averaged 2.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.0 steal per game.

In addition to these statistics, Will Thomas averaged 10 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal per game as well. Leading into this matchup, when their odds are +105, Zenit’s expected chance of winning is 49%. Though, the team will usually win 60% of their games with these odds.

Therefore, pick Zenit St. Petersburg to win. Kazan will cover the spread and the total will go over 155.5. Zenit is an underdog in Friday’s matchup, but they won the last head-to-head meeting. At the beginning of the season, it is better to pick the team that last won the previous matchup. Similar to any other season, oddsmakers and bettors will learn more as the season progresses. Other free EuroLeague picks can be found on the main page.

