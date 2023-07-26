Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent surgery recently on his left knee, he’s still been keeping busy this summer. The Bucks star is currently in Asia participating in basketball youth camps and accompanying his brothers as Greece prepares for their FIBA World Cup participation which will be held in the Philippines this August.

The former back-to-back league MVP has been posting videos of himself recently, training future basketball athletes around the Asian continent and hoping to impact the youth through the sport.

Take a look at his latest video, where Giannis is seen delivering an inspirational message to those attending the camp, as he spoke from his heart about what it takes to make it to the NBA.

Don't disrespect the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NHBfocaqGL — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 25, 2023

“I was at your age one time,” the 28-year-old said. “What are you, 15, 16 right? Number one, when somebody comes into your basketball court, where you practice, you try to showcase. You have nothing to prove to nobody. Nobody. Okay, me, whenever I step on the court, I never disrespect the game of basketball. I never. I don’t care if there’s cameras. I don’t care what we’re doing. Basketball is basketball and I will try to help you guys as much as people helped me before.”

The Milwaukee foward recently underwent a cleanup procedure, as his team expects him to be ready for training camp in September. Since the start of the offseason, Antetokounmpo admitted to be feeling a lingering discomfort on his knee and decided that surgery was a must.

“He had a routine surgery on his left knee, and it went great,” head coach Adrian Griffin told the press. “Everything went as planned, and we expect him back and ready to go in training camp.”

Giannis will probably miss playing alongside his brothers with Greece in the FIBA World Cup

As Greece has officially begun their preparations for the FIBA World Cup, star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss the competition as he recovers from his latest knee surgery. His brothers Kostas and Thanasis, on the other hand, will be representing their country next month.

“We have the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, at least from the first call, because he has had an operation which will take time,” said Greek coach Dimitris Itoudis. “We’ll obviously be watching his recovery with the Bucks, where he belongs, to see how he does. Undoubtedly, his will is to help the National team, he has proven it in practice.

“Kostas Antetokounmpo also had an operation and we believe that in 10 days we will have a clearer picture. Thanasis Antetokounmpo is in free agency, he will be with us from tomorrow and we will see what his path will be.”

The European nation will begin their preparation games this August 2 against Slovenia, then a ceremonial game in Athens two days later, and finally against Germany and the United States in Dubai on August 18 and 19. Greece has been placed in Group C of this FIBA World Cup, where they will face Jordan, New Zealand and tournament-favorites Team USA. Only two of these squads will advance to the second round of the competition.