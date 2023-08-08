We are over a couple weeks away from the 2023 FIBA World Cup and Team USA just won their first tune up match against Puerto Rico this Monday. However, Gilbert Arenas recently invited Hawks guard Tray Young on his podcast and talked about how the US roster led by coach Steve Kerr is a ‘sorry-ass group’, mostly because he says they neglected many other star players.

The former NBA player believes the Atlanta star should’ve been selected for this upcoming international competition, even though Team USA normally names young stars with potential and not necessarily the league’s top players.

Gilbert Arenas calls out Team USA “You see that list [Steve Kerr] got? A sorry-ass group… Some of them probably don’t even start on their team.” (Via @Eurohoopsnet ) pic.twitter.com/J2b4CY0yZl — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 6, 2023

“You see that list they got, sorry-ass group,” he said on his podcast. “I’m sorry. I’m happy for the people who make it, it’s cool for some of the guys who got there, some of them probably don’t even start on their teams, I don’t know, I don’t want to look at it. Because it’s embarrassing sometimes when you have star players who do want to participate, and you just automatically say ‘Yeah he’s not gonna fit our style.’ How the f— you know if he’s gonna fit the style, you didn’t give the man a chance.”

Even though it’s unclear if Young was asked to be a part of this FIBA roster, he has expressed his desire to represent the United States in next year’s Paris Olympics.

“I definitely want to, I’ve talked about playing for [Team] USA a couple times,” the star said. “I definitely want to, it’s up to them if they want me to. I would love to play with guys, show off my passing even more and not have to go out and score a lot and just be there if they need me to. I’d be happy to, but I respect the OG’s and understand you gotta take your turn, but I believe I should be on there.”

Arenas also criticized the NBA personnel who choose draft players who normally end up in a bust

It is not uncommon in the league to witness young players who were dubbed to have all the potential in the world and end up a bust once they make it to the NBA. According to Arenas, he considers that the top decision-makers and the pre-draft process are the main reasons why teams suffer with players who weren’t worth it.

“I think NBA personnel, the people who are in the draft, drafting these guys, I just don’t think they are educated enough. They’re not smart. Do you not understand who you guys are?…Bring me in, let me evaluate the talent, because I know one thing that’s not gonna happen; you’re not gonna tell me you coming by yourself,” he said on Gil’s Arena.

The former player assures he met many young athletes who were undeserving of sharing the court with truly great basketball professionals. “I got the number two or number three, number four pick, you’re not gonna tell me you’re gonna come here, work out by yourself. The f*** you mean you by yourself? I’m telling you, I don’t know who you are. You are a college player. You were good in college, this a whole nother f***ing beast here.

“I need to see if you can handle going up against James Harden, Tatum, and Jimmy Butler. How the f*** do I know that you playing one-on-one with a damn staff member? No, no, no, no, no. Scoot, kid from Alabama, OTE twins, let’s go. I got the number two pick. Let’s go. Three days straight,” Arenas shared.