Grant Williams can’t wait to start new adventure in Dallas: ‘I’m excited to play with talents like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’

Last week, the Celtics decided to let go Grant Williams and join the Mavericks as part of a three-team sign-and-trade which also involved the San Antonio Spurs. Today, the power foward can’t wait to start his new adventure in Dallas.

“I’m excited to play with talents like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving,” the 24-year-old said when asked about his thoughts on heading to Texas, as most experts are already considering the Mavs to be building a title-contending roster for the upcoming campaign.

Williams signed a four year, $53 million contract as part of the move to the Texan franchise.

Grant Williams is excited to be playing alongside Luka and Kyrie 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6BSlIDsIXf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 11, 2023

However, the foward couldn’t hide his emotions of nostalgia as he recently took his thoughts to Twitter to say goodbye to all his fans in Boston.

“To the Celtics, the city and my brothers: Thank you for your belief in me and support through all of our seasons of basketball and life,” Williams posted in a tweet. “I’m beyond grateful to have been a part of this organization & will forever have love for the people that surrounded me in this experience.”

His message comes as no surprise, as he was part of the Boston squad for four campaigns, and it was the team that selected him in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. Over his years in Massachussets, he played a key role in three deep playoff runs, one in the championship series and two in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“This time I was packing like I’m gonna be in Boston or I’m gonna move this to a different state,” the young athlete told the press. “I was confident just because my mom did a great job helping me keep my head through it.

“I can only imagine if I didn’t have the support system that I have because it’s one of those when you’re stressed about what’s next, I don’t know how much money I’m gonna be making. It’s just a lot of stuff to balance.”

Williams even admitted that he would’ve been happy to stay in Boston even after they traded for Kristaps Porzingis

Even after the 24-year-old knew he would’ve likely been given less minutes on court after Kristaps Porzingis arrived from Washington, he still wanted to remain a Celtics player. Now, that’s love!

NBA experts are now claiming that the Dallas club is building a title-contending roster for next season. Check out the Undisputed’s take on “First Things First”:

“With the (Porziņģis) news, I was excited about it ’cause even if they did end up matching me, I would probably be playing less but my whole thing is about winning,” he expressed. “But the ability to come to a great team like the Mavericks and compete at a high level, and be involved to do things to show I can really pass and do more in the future, is really exciting for me.”

According to the latest poll done by Celtics fan pages, 61% of them would’ve preferred to maintain both Williams and Marcus Smart than to keep Porzingis.