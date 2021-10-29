The Memphis Grizzlies will attempt to bounce back from a two-game slide as they visit Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at Chase Center. BetOnline odds are posted below.

Game Information

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Center; San Francisco, California

TV channels: NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southeast

Radio broadcast: KGMZ; WMFS-FM

Live stream: fuboTV (seven-day free trial)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Betting Lines

Point Spread: Grizzlies +6 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +210, Warriors -250

Total: O/U 227.5

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Team News

Ja Morant is playing with a chip on his shoulder still despite his fiery start to the season, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports writes. Morant, who averages 30.5 points on 55.6 percent shooting with 8.5 assists per game, appears not happy getting all the attention and praises from the media only now that he’s producing eye-popping numbers. He believed he’s deserving of an All-Star nod in the past two seasons.

“I feel like it took me averaging 35 points a game to get some All-Star recognition finally,” Morant told Yahoo Sports. “But, I really can’t speak too much on that. I feel like my chip will never leave.”

Meanwhile, Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports thinks the Warriors will more likely drop their first game of the season during the team’s 8-game homestand. She predicted the Warriors would go 5-3 at the end of this stretch, bringing their record up to 10-3. Nevertheless, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins said the team would be prepared mentally whenever that first loss occurs, stressing that they are much better than last year.

The Warriors are not the same team. They are far better. They are one of only two undefeated teams remaining in the NBA, and with this homestand, the Warriors have a chance to build on that strong start,” Wiggins said.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks – OUT (Hand)

Warriors: Klay Thompson – OUT (Achilles), James Wiseman – OUT (Knee) and Jonathan Kuminga – OUT (Knee)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Preview

The Grizzlies faltered in the last two games after winning their first two assignments of the season. Although Ja Morant has been putting up on a show, the absence of another consistent scoring threat is a concern. Memphis is also not getting enough production from its bench, which used to deliver strong numbers in previous seasons.

The Warriors will continue to ride on the hot hand of Stephen Curry, who is torching the league with his red-hot 43.4/40.0/96.3 shooting line. Compared to last season, the superstar is getting ample support this time around from Damion Lee (14.3 PPG), Jordan Poole (15.3 PPG), and Andrew Wiggins (16.8 PPG).

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Predictions

Although the Grizzlies and Warriors split their regular-season series last season, the former did win the most important of these games. Memphis eliminated the Warriors last season after claiming a 117-112 victory in the play-in game for the final playoff berth in the West.

A few months later, the Warriors will have their chance to exact their revenge on the Grizzlies. Curry will have a reason to light up the Grizzlies but expect Morant not to back down. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if this game could go down and produce a classic with two dynamic point guards trading bombs. In the end, the lack of offensive oomph on the Grizzlies will eventually do them in.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Picks

Moneyline and ATS: Bet on Warriors to win and cover the handicap.

O/U: Take OVER as Memphis, and Golden State are ranked third and fifth in scoring this season.

For more NBA betting trends, visit BetOnline.