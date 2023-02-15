Hall Of Famer Michael Jordan Donates $10 Million To Make-A-Wish For His 60th Birthday

Make-A-Wish is a life-changing organization that helps grant the wishes of critically ill children. Since 1980, they have helped grant over 550,000 wishes in over 50 countries worldwide and have more than 24,000 volunteers across the country. Making headlines with the single-largest donation in the organization 43-year existence is six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan. He donated $10 million to Make-A-Wish in honor of his 60th birthday.

Jordan’s 60th birthday is 2/17 and he’s in the giving spirit with a more than generous donation to the company. He’s been blessed to live an incredible life and has made more money with the Jordan brand than he ever did playing in the NBA.

The 14-time all-star has supported Make-A-Wish for over 30 years and this is his latest commitment to continuing to give back. He hopes that his donation will inspire others to help fulfill the wishes of kids who’s dreams haven’t come true yet.

In honor of his 60th birthday, our Chief Wish Ambassador Michael Jordan makes the largest individual donation in Make-A-Wish history – $10M! A supporter since '89, his bday wish is to inspire others to help grant more wishes. Join MJ: https://t.co/xRMm3MktP0 #MJWish pic.twitter.com/PEG0hS9jur — Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) February 15, 2023

Jordan donates the largest single donation in the organization’s 43-year existence

He’s supported this wonderful cause since 1989 and had granted hundreds of wished to children all around the world. Jordan is one of the all-time most requested celebrity wish granters and that shouldn’t come as a shock to most. Kids growing up who never saw him play in person consider him the greatest of all-time.

Back in 2008 he was named the Make-A-Wish Chief Wish Ambassador for the life-changing impact he’s made on countless live over the years. Jordan had this to say on what his partnership with Make-A-Wish has meant to him over the years.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,”… “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.” – Michael Jordan

Make-A-Wish CEO Leslie Motter said that Jordan has been loyal to the organization over the years and that it speaks to quality of character. Jordan is more than happy to give back to something that has meant so much to him over the years.