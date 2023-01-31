Luka Doncic records fifth 50-point game, joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Luka Doncic logged his fifth 50-point game of his NBA career in the Dallas Mavericks’ 111-105 win over the Detroit Pistons, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only players to record at least that many 50-point games through their first five seasons.

In Dallas’ victory against the Pistons on Monday night, the four-time All-Star ended his performance with 53 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 37 minutes of action. He finished 17-of-24 (70.8%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-11 (45.5%) outside the arc.

Luka Doncic recorded his 5th career 50-point game. In the last 50 years, Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the only other players with that many 50-point games in their first 5 seasons. Michael Jordan 17

Luka Doncic 5

LeBron James 5 pic.twitter.com/wfz8Qj7gbP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 31, 2023

Luka Doncic recorded 24 points in the first quarter and 18 in the third. The guard’s 53-point outing matched Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki’s career-high showing on Dec. 2, 2004.

Four of Doncic’s five career 50-point games were posted this season. On Dec. 27, 2022, in the Mavericks’ 126-121 win versus the New York Knicks, the three-time All-NBA member registered career highs of 60 points and 21 rebounds in 48 minutes played.

Of course, the Dallas guard became the first player in NBA history to record at least 60 points, 20 boards, and 10 assists in a single game. In the 1986-87 season, Jordan tallied eight 50-point games, two of which were 61-point efforts against the Detroit Pistons (March 4, 1987) and Atlanta Hawks (April 16).

Luka Doncic is the league leader in 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60-point games this season. pic.twitter.com/QADnc434A8 — Ishaan Bhattacharya (@IshaanBhatta) January 31, 2023

Through 46 starts this season, Luka Doncic is averaging career highs of 33.4 points and 1.5 steals per game. Along with logging 8.9 boards and 8.3 assists per contest, Doncic is also shooting career bests of 50.1% from the field and 35.5% beyond the arc.

Additionally, the fifth-year guard leads the NBA in points (1,538) and field goals (517). Doncic also ranks second in usage percentage (38.4%), triple-doubles (10), and free throws (376).