Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has knocked down 100 3-pointers off the bench through 29 games in the second unit this season, the most by any reserve. It’s the sixth time since at least the 1979-80 season a Hawks player has hit 100 3s off the bench, with Bogdanovic doing it three of the six times.

Through 31 appearances this season, he’s notched 105 3s on 275 attempts (38.2%). Bogdanovic, 31, trails only five players in 3-pointers this season — Stephen Curry (151), Luka Doncic (128), Desmond Bane (111), Trae Young (109), and Tyrese Haliburton (107).

Those aforementioned players are all starters. For comparison, Dallas Mavericks reserve Tim Hardaway Jr. ranks 12th with 101 3-pointers. Bogdanovic also extended his streak of making at least one 3-pointer to 43 straight games, breaking a tie with Mookie Blaylock for the third-longest such streak in franchise history.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Hawks hold 18th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers.

Furthermore, in Atlanta’s 141-138 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, the seven-year veteran passed Kevin Huerter (563 3-pointers) for the sixth-most 3s in franchise history.

Bogdanovic currently has 566 career 3s in a Hawks uniform. He still trails Blaylock (1,050), Young (994), Joe Johnson (908), Kyle Korver (818), and Jason Terry (648).

Atlanta Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic recorded career highs of 40 points, 10 3-pointers vs. Denver Nuggets on Dec. 11

In Atlanta’s 129-122 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 11, he became the first Hawks player in franchise history to record over 40 points and 10 3-pointers in a single game.

The Serbian hooper amassed a career-high 40 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 36 minutes off the bench. He finished 14-of-24 (58.3%) shooting from the floor and 10-of-17 (58.8%) outside the arc.

The only three other active NBA players with over 40 points and 10 3-pointers in a single game are Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Damian Lillard. All three recorded such performances as starters, unlike Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic tonight: 23 PTS

Additionally, Bogdanovic became just the second bench player in league history to post such a game (JR Smith, twice). Smith tallied 45 points and 11 3s against the Sacramento Kings in 30 minutes as a reserve on April 13, 2009.

Smith then finished with 41 points and 10 3s in 31 minutes of action versus the Hawks on Dec. 23, 2009. Just like Bogdanovic, he shot 10-of-17 (58.8%) from 3-point range.

Moreover, Bogdanovic signed his first contract with the Hawks as a free agent in November 2020. This is his fourth season with Atlanta. In March 2023, he inked a four-year, $68 million extension with the club. The 6-foot-5 guard is making $18.7 million this season and is slated to earn $17.2 million in 2024-25.

NBA sportsbooks show Bogdan Bogdanovic with fifth-best odds to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to Austin Reaves, Tim Hardaway Jr., and other stars.