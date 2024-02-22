Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu has been ruled out indefinitely with a sprained left big toe. Okongwu, 23, suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 136-126 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 12.

Following an MRI a day later, the fourth-year center was diagnosed with the toe sprain and was initially expected to miss 7-to-10 days. Okongwu’s injury only adds to Atlanta’s depth issues as it returns from the All-Star break.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder said after Thursday’s practice that Okongwu “is not going to be available for the foreseeable future.” He made 80 appearances (18 starts) with Atlanta last season.

At practice today, Hawks coach Quin Snyder said that they would not have Onyeka Okongwu (left big toe sprain) for the foreseeable future. He said they will get Clint Capela (left adductor strain) back but since he’s missed a few weeks he’ll likely be on a mins restriction. — Lauren L. Williams (@WilliamsLaurenL) February 22, 2024



Okongwu was selected sixth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft out of USC. The 6-foot-8 center is averaging career highs of 10.2 points, 1.3 assists, and 25.8 minutes this season through 53 games, including eight starts.

Furthermore, Okongwu leads the NBA this season with an offensive rating of 138.3. The California native is 11th in offensive rebounds (143), 18th in blocks (59), 10th in field goal percentage (61%), and third in true shooting percentage (67.5%).

In Atlanta’s 141-134 win over the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 3, he recorded a career-high 22 points, 16 rebounds, and two blocks in 36 minutes off the bench.

Atlanta Hawks center Bruno Fernando is replacing the injured Onyeka Okongwu, Clint Capela

Meanwhile, starting center Clint Capela has also missed the past six games with a left adductor strain. Capela could return for Friday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors, but his minutes will be limited.

Snyder was relying on backup center Bruno Fernando during Capela’s absence. With Okongwu now out indefinitely, Fernando will likely play a larger role until Capela returns.

“So Bruno is someone who has had to step up in Clint’s absence,” Snyder said. “We’ll get Clint back, but he’ll be in a situation where it’s been a few weeks since he has played and I’m sure he will be on some kind of minutes restriction. Those are things we just need to continue to work through.”

Highest TS% this season: 70.2 — Daniel Gafford

69.0 — Grayson Allen

67.5 — Onyeka Okongwu

67.4 — Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/h5P69m2Tx6 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 20, 2024



Additionally, Snyder noted that Okongwu was improving in a lot of areas prior to his injury.

“Even before Clint went out you could just see his progress,” he added. “He’s getting better in a lot of areas and some of the things he does and does well gives us another dimension on both ends of the floor.”

Hawks guard Jalen Johnson believes a next-man-up mentality will help Atlanta overcome its injuries.

“Clint was playing good before he got hurt and Onyeka was playing good before he got hurt, so it’s tough losing two guys like that who are huge pieces to what we do,” Johnson said before the All-Star break. “It’s just next-man-up mentality so we’ve just got to keep moving forward and once they get back, just get better.”

The Hawks (24-31) are 10th in the Eastern Conference and remain 2.5 games ahead of the 11th-seeded Brooklyn Nets (21-33). Atlanta also trails the ninth-seeded Bulls (26-29) by two games.