Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about a recent survey regarding NBA general managers listing the best players based on a variety of different metrics, and it turns out that Bam Adebayo did not receive a single vote as the best defensive player in the league.

“That one is unbelievable to me,” Spoelstra told Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “I think Bam is the best defensive player in the league and I just can’t understand why he’s not recognized for how impactful he is on that end of the court.

“So he’s just going to have to prove it again and just do it this year until everybody notices. I think that’s a good award to go for.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, Bam Adebayo holds sixth-shortest odds to win the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. Sportsbooks show better odds for Jaren Jackson Jr., Giannis Antetokounmpo, Evan Mobley, Anthony Davis, and Victor Wembanyama.

Bam Adebayo didn’t receive one single vote in the NBA GM survey for best defensive players in the league. Erik Spoelstra: “That one is unbelievable to me. Bam is the best defensive player in the league and I can’t understand why he’s not recognized.” (via @Anthony_Chiang) pic.twitter.com/6o6cOfJjGS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 11, 2023



Adebayo, 26, was named to his second All-Star Game and received his fourth All-Defensive Second-Team selection last season. In 75 starts of the 2022-23 regular season, the 6-foot-9 center averaged career highs of 20.4 points and 34.6 minutes per game. Of course, he also shot a career-best 80.6% at the foul line.

Additionally, the four-time All-Defensive member recorded a season-high 38 points against the Washington Wizards (Nov. 25, 2022) and Indiana Pacers (Feb. 8, 2023). Last season, Adebayo also ranked eighth in defensive win shares (3.8) and 18th in defensive rating (110.9).

However, Adebayo is still playing at a high level. He’s been consistently great.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra believes four-time All-Defensive member center Bam Adebayo is the best defensive player in the league

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, in Miami’s 128-126 overtime win versus the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5, Adebayo posted his first career playoff triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Adebayo recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds in a 105-86 win against the New York Knicks. The two-time All-Star joined LeBron James and Dwyane Wade as the only players in Heat franchise history to record at least 20 playoff double-doubles.

NBA GMs vote on the best defensive player in the NBA: (Via https://t.co/wWGNmWnCY9) pic.twitter.com/E62ujMDbVt — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 10, 2023



In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Adebayo almost logged a triple-double with 22 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists in a 111-105 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Furthermore, he became the third player in Miami Heat postseason history to tally at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game, joining LeBron James (four times) and Shaquille O’Neal.

Not to mention, it was his 23rd career playoff double-double, passing Dwyane Wade (22) and trailing only LeBron James (31) for second most in Heat history.

NBA Betting Content You May Like