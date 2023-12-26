Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. drops career-high 31 points to top 76ers on Christmas Day

One of the first things that Jaime Jaquez Jr. did when he became a Heat player and checked the season’s schedule, was who they were playing against on Christmas Day. The former UCLA player admitted to being a die-hard fan of the NBA and never missed a game on December 25.

“I was excited,” Jaquez admitted after his first match on this special date, but I think he was inspired. The rookie led his team in points and reached a career-high 31 points, including his first double-double performance.

Miami went on to beat Philadelphia 119-113 on Monday night. “Great to get a win, career night, Christmas,” Jaquez shared. “I grew up watching these games and to be able to play and have a career night, I just go back to all the hard work, late nights in the gym, preparing for moments like this.”

Jaime Jaquez Jr Christmas Day highlights from his 31 point performance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6EekwdwIKf — Heat Lead 🔥 (@HeatLead) December 26, 2023

Another who keeps proving his might on Christmas is coach Erik Spoelstra, who improved his record to 9-0 on this holiday, the best record in the league’s history for head coaches.

“It’s an incredible honor and you don’t ever want to take it for granted,” the Heat coach said about playing on this special day. “It really does mean something. You’re viewed as a contending team, typically, if you’re playing on Christmas.”

Fortunately for Miami, reigning MVP Joel Embiid missed the game for the Sixers due to an ankle sprain. Teammate Tobias Harris led the charge in his absence and hit 27 points for his team, while Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 to his squad’s tally.

Tyrese Maxey, who usually steps up offensively for the 76ers, only dropped 12. “They made him work,” his coach Nick Nurse said. “I do think that he got to some pretty good places and just kind of had one of those nights. … Just one of those tough nights for him.”

The Heat also played without their main star Jimmy Butler, who has been recovering from a calf strain. The rest of the roster’s injured list is completed with Josh Richardson (back discomfort), Haywood Highsmith (non-COVID illness), and now Caleb Martin who sprained his ankle during the first half of the match.

Jaquez Jr. has now become the seventh rookie in NBA history to score more points on Christmas Day

Jaime’s historic night wasn’t only about his clutch moments in the fourth quarter, his 10 rebounds or even his double-double exhibition, he also became the seventh rookie in league history to score more points on this holiday.

The other six rookies are Wilt Chamberlain (45), Walt Bellamy (35), LeBron James (34), Bill Cartwright (33), Patrick Ewing (32) and Oscar Robertson (32). The rising star was even able to beat Michael Jordan to this feat, as the Bulls icon only managed 30 in his first Christmas contest, which came in his third campaign in Chicago.

Rival coach Nick Nurse was in awe of the 22-year-old’s performance, admitting he was there for his team when they needed him. “He was tough,” he said of Jaquez Jr. “He made a lot of big buckets, when they needed buckets.”

The other Miami heroes of the night were Tyler Herro, who scored 22 points, Duncan Robinson with 16 to his name and Kyle Lowry’s 12 points, to what became his first-ever Christmas win.