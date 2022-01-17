Hornets vs Knicks NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Today’s Game

In today’s Eastern Conference matchup on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Charlotte Hornets (23-20) are playing the New York Knicks (22-21) at Madison Square Garden. Will Julius Randle and the Knicks earn their first win versus the Hornets this season?

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks news

Heading into this afternoon’s intraconference contest, the Hornets are 26-17 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Knicks are 21-22 against the spread. This game will begin at 1 p.m. ET. This contest can be watched live via Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, MSG Network, NBA League Pass, NBA TV and MSG+. Referring to Land of Basketball’s historical database, based on 115 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, New York is 61-54 versus Charlotte.

Plus, in the previous three meetings, the Knicks are 2-1 against them. However, on Nov. 12, 2021, the first meeting during this regular season, Charlotte won 104-96 at Spectrum Center. On another subject, Hornets head coach James Borrego is aiming to rely on a few of his bench players to help elevate the team’s offense for today’s game. These players could be Ish Smith or James Bouknight. Coach Borrego is not sure if guard LaMelo Ball will play against the Knicks. Per sources, Ball is not feeling well right now.

Before the LaMelo update, James Borrego said with Kelly Oubre missing his fourth game today he may look for some more offense off the bench and could call on Ish Smith or James Bouknight. Also said he needs better defensive effort from bench like they put forth in win in Philly. pic.twitter.com/tiAV3DObFV — Rod Boone (@rodboone) January 17, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 217.5

Point spread: Knicks -1 (-105)

Best moneyline: Hornets -110, Knicks -110

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks injury report

Hornets: PG LaMelo Ball (questionable) | SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (out indefinitely) | C Vernon Carey Jr. (probable)

Knicks: PG Derrick Rose (out indefinitely) | PG Kemba Walker (questionable) | PF Solomon Hill (out for the season) | C Nerlens Noel (out) | SG Cam Reddish (out indefinitely)

On NBA’s 930 AM injury report, Nerlens Noel (knee soreness), Cam Reddish (ankle sprain), Solomon Hill (not with team) are listed as out today vs CHA. Kemba Walker (knee soreness) is questionable. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 17, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks preview

Additionally, in the Hornets’ 116-109 home loss versus the Magic last Friday, guard LaMelo Ball led his team in scoring, putting up 23 points in 30 minutes played. Forward Miles Bridges ended his performance with 20 points, 3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 42 minutes on the court. In the opening quarter, Charlotte led Orlando 36-35. Though, the Hornets were later outscored 28 to 18 in the fourth quarter.

On top of the Magic outscoring them 60 to 52 in the paint, the Hornets allowed 15 three-pointers. This was a poor defensive effort, especially considering Charlotte had home-court advantage. They also shot 40-for-97 (41.2%) from the floor and 12-for-42 (28.6%) from three-point range. Including this defeat, the team is 12-6 at home, 11-14 away and 12-13 ATS on the road this season. This loss snapped their four-game win streak.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hornets have a 58.9% probability of winning.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, in the Knicks’ 117-108 road win over the Hawks, forward RJ Barrett scored a team-high 26 points in 41 minutes played. Forward Julius Randle amassed 24 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 38 minutes of action as well. In the second quarter, New York outscored Atlanta 34 to 23.

After reviewing the box-score game statistics, the Knicks outrebounded them 44 to 31. New York generated 46 points in the free throw lane, too. Offensively, this was a terrific effort. They shot 42-for-83 (50.6%) from the field and 13-for-31 (41.9%) from behind the arc. Now, the team is 11-10 away, 11-11 at home and 10-12 ATS at home this season. New York is on a three-game winning streak.

Projected starting lineup

Hornets: PG James Bouknight | SG Terry Rozier | SF Gordon Hayward | PF Miles Bridges | C Mason Plumlee

Knicks: PG Kemba Walker | SG Evan Fournier | SF RJ Barrett | PF Julius Randle | C Mitchell Robinson

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks prediction

Furthermore, the total for today’s Eastern Conference thriller is set at 217.5. According to the spread consensus, 60% of bettors believe the Knicks will cover the spread at Madison Square Garden. Moving on to the total consensus, 56% of gamblers are expecting the total to go over 217.5. As of yet, Charlotte is 8-3 as a favorite, 15-17 as an underdog and 12-13 ATS away, whereas New York is 16-9 as a favorite, 6-12 as an underdog and 10-12 ATS at home.

For notable betting trends, the Hornets are 4-1 ATS in their last five performances. They are also 4-1 straight up in their previous five contests. Next, Charlotte is 5-2 ATS in the team’s past seven meetings versus New York. And, the total has gone over in 12 of the Hornets’ last 15 games when playing the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

As for the Knicks, they are 5-1 ATS in their previous six performances. Also, the total has gone under in eight of their past 11 contests this season. Next, New York is 5-0 ATS in the team’s last five games played at home, and the Knicks are 5-2 SU in their previous seven matchups against Eastern Conference opponents. So, contemplate picking the Knicks to win and cover the spread. To learn more about sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks betting pick

Pick the Knicks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 217.5. New York is a one-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

