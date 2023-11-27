After missing the entirety of last season with a suspension and losing his gig with the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka has turned the downtrodden Houston Rockets into a true playoff contender.

But how much is Udoka making to revitalize the Rockets? In this post, we discuss Udoka’s contract, his net worth, his coaching record, and more.

Ime Udoka Contract And Salary

This offseason, Udoka signed a four-year contract to become the 16th head coach in Rockets history. Udoka is set to earn 28.5 million dollars over the lifespan of that deal. That means he’s earning roughly 7.1 million dollars annually.

Udoka’s contract is on the higher side for NBA head coaches. At 7.1 million, Udoka is right outside the top five. Rick Carlisle, the coach with the fifth-highest annual salary among NBA coaches, makes about 7.25 million dollars per year.

Ime Udoka Net Worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Udoka’s net worth is estimated to be around six million dollars. Most of Udoka’s wealth has been amassed through his time as an NBA player and coach.

Udoka spent seven seasons in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers. He also spent time playing overseas in Spain and France.

In 2012, Udoka started his coaching career as an assistant coach on the Spurs. He stayed with them until 2019 before doing a single season as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20) and Brooklyn Nets (2020-21). In 2021-22, he got his first head coaching job with the Celtics, and from there, the rest is history.

Ime Udoka Head Coaching Record

Udoka hasn’t spent too much time as a head coach. So, he doesn’t have that many games under his belt. In 96 regular season games, Udoka has a record of 59-37 (win percentage of 61.5%). Udoka has also been the head coach for 24 playoff games. He holds a 14-10 record in those games (58.3%).

Ime Udoka Wife

Udoka was engaged to actress Nia Long. However, the couple split up in 2022 after Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for a “role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise’s staff.” The couple met in 2010. They got engaged in 2015. In 2011, Udoka and Long had their first and only child together, Kez Sunday Udoka.