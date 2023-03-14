College Basketball
How Much Do March Madness 2023 Tickets Cost in California?
March Madness tickets are available for the first and second rounds of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, and the first round is scheduled for Thursday, March 16 and Saturday, March 18. The cost per ticket depends on the seating area.
For Thursday’s slate, No. 10 Utah State plays No. 7 Missouri at 1:40 p.m. ET, followed by No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona at 4:10 p.m. ET, No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Northwestern at 7:35 p.m. ET, and No. 10 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA at 10:05 p.m. ET. Fortunately, ticket prices are affordable for Session 1 games at Golden 1 Center.
March Madness tickets at Golden 1 Center in California
|Seating
|Cost
|Available
|Section 210, Row M
|$10 per ticket
|Yes
|Section 201, Row B
|$18 each
|Yes
|Section 201, Row E
|$19 per ticket
|Yes
|Section 206, Row P
|$20 each
|Yes
|Section 106, All Rows
|$174 per ticket
|No
|Section 213, Row Q
|$45 each
|Yes
|Section 214, Row J
|$53 per ticket
|Yes
|Section 107, All Rows
|$325 each
|No
|Section 114, Row P
|$76 per ticket
|Yes
|Section 125, Row L
|$83 each
|Yes
|Section 126, Row H
|$90 per ticket
|Yes
|Section 119, All Rows
|$198 each
|No
|Section 108, Row S
|$218 per ticket
|Yes
|Section 120, Row M
|$200 each
|Yes
|Section 120, Row FF
|$350 per ticket
|Yes
Session 2 tickets range from $54 to $882 for No. 10 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA
Check out the image below from Ticketmaster to compare available seating for Session 1. The table above is for Session 1 of the first round of the NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center in California.
Additionally, March Madness tickets for Session 2 can be bought for as cheap as $54 per ticket. However, sections 210, 211, 212, and 213 are located far away behind the basket in the nosebleeds. In other words, the experience might not be as enjoyable.
Sections 113, 114, 126, and 101 are located closer to the court behind the baskets. Not to mention, the prices are quite reasonable, considering today’s inflation crisis. Costs range from $83 to $125 per ticket. For a reminder, sections 106, 107, 109, 122, 120, and 118 are sold out for the No. 10 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA matchup.
For a perfect sideview of the entire court, sections 120 and 107 were ideal. This is why it’s important to pay for the tickets as soon as possible. During March Madness, the seating can make all the difference for fans in any given game. The best sections available for Session 2 include 108, 121, and 119.
