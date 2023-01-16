Injury update: Pelicans’ Herb Jones is ruled out this afternoon at Cleveland

At least five players from the Pelicans squad have been listed as questionable or absent due to injury for Monday’s game against the Cavs, including their most sensitive loss, their foward Herb Jones who is still suffering from a back contusion.

Jones, who was initially listed this morning as questionable, is finally confirmed to miss a third straight game due to injury. It will be up to Dyson Daniels to start in his absence, just as he has done in the past two matches. What’s curious though, is that last Friday Jones missed out on action against the Pistons because of an ankle injury, and today is reported to have a back problem.

Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is OUT for today’s game at Cleveland — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 16, 2023

Head coach Willie Green had said this morning that Jones “is doing good”, but still felt unclear to when the 24-year old will be back in his New Orleans’ uniform, as he hopes to return on his next opportunity this Wednesday January 18th against the Heat.

The rest of the Pelican’s injury list is completed by Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are to watch Monday’s matches from home.

New Orleans will play today the finale of its last five-game road trip sharing a 2-2 record, with losses to Dallas and Boston, and having beaten Washington and Detroit.

Rubio returns Home

After 380 days away from basketball courts, Cleveland player Ricky Rubio finally returned last week against the Portland Trail Blazers, only to score nine points, win three rebounds, and provided one assist in only 10 minutes of play. The Cavaliers point guard had torn the cruciate ligament in his left knee in December 2021, just as we wrote here in last week’s article.