Is Joel Embiid playing tonight (Jan. 10) vs. Hawks?

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (left knee swelling) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday night’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks. The injury caused the six-time All-Star to miss Saturday’s game and the last two days of practice.

This will be his ninth game missed this season. Embiid, 29, has recorded at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last 15 straight appearances. It’s the longest streak in the NBA since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar notched 16 consecutive games in the 1971-72 season.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the 76ers hold fifth-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.

Only two other players in league history have tallied 30 points and 10 rebounds in at least 13 straight contests — Elgin Baylor (15 straight in 1961-62) and Wilt Chamberlain (six different times).

Furthermore, Embiid is the first NBA player to score 30-plus points in 20 of his first 25 games since Michael Jordan in 1986-87. He’s also the first player to record 850 points, 250 rebounds, and 150 assists through his first 25 games of a season.

The Sixers center is the fourth player to average one point per minute in at least 25 games in the shot-clock era, joining Chamberlain, James Harden, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Of course, Harden logged 32 straight 30-point games in the 2018-19 season.

Through 27 starts this season, Embiid is averaging career highs of 34.6 points, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals, along with 11.8 rebounds and 34.1 minutes per game. The 7-footer is shooting 53.5% from the field, 36% from 3-point range, and a career-best 88.2% at the foul line.

The five-time All-NBA member leads the NBA in player efficiency rating (34) and usage percentage (38.1%). He ranks sixth in points (935), 13th in total rebounds (318), 13th in blocks (54), and second in free throws (276).

According to the Sixers’ injury report, Robert Covington (left knee swelling) is out with the same injury as well. De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine soreness) is listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, for the Hawks’ injury report, Wesley Matthews (calf) and Clint Capela (Achilles) are questionable against Philadelphia. Vit Krejci (shoulder) has been downgraded to out.

De’Andre Hunter (knee), Garrison Mathews (ankle), and Mouhamed Gueye (back) remain out indefinitely.

For noteworthy betting trends, the Sixers are 11-5 in their last 16 games. Philadelphia has also won its past six straight matchups with Atlanta. The 76ers are 8-1 in their previous nine meetings with Southeast Division opponents.

Plus, Atlanta is 1-11 against the spread in its last 12 home games. The Hawks are 2-6 in their past eight contests. And Atlanta is 2-8 in its previous 10 matchups with Atlantic Division teams.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers hold a 56.9% chance of defeating Atlanta on Wednesday.