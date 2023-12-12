Home » news » Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Dec 12 Vs Warriors

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight (Dec. 12) vs. Warriors?

Phoenix Suns Is Kevin Durant playing tonight Dec 12 2023 vs Warriors
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) remains out for tonight’s home game against the Golden State Warriors. This will be the second-straight game the 13-time All-Star has missed.

Durant suffered his injury during the fourth quarter of last week’s in-season tournament quarterfinal loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed the Suns’ loss Friday to Sacramento and was listed as questionable Tuesday morning.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Suns hold fourth-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Milwaukee Bucks.


However, Bradley Beal (back) is expected to return tonight. Phoenix’s big three stars — Beal, Durant, and Devin Booker — have yet to play a single game together this season.

Durant could return for Wednesday’s home game versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Through 19 starts this season, Durant is averaging 31 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 36.7 minutes per game. The 16-year veteran is also shooting 52.1% from the floor and 50% beyond the arc.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) remains out tonight vs. Golden State Warriors

In Phoenix’s 120-106 win over the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 5, the two-time MVP recorded a season-high 41 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal, and two blocks in 35 minutes of action.

For noteworthy betting trends, Golden State is 4-10 in its last 14 games. The Warriors are 1-5 in their past six road games as well. Plus, the Dubs are 4-9 in their previous 13 matchups with Western Conference opponents.


Meanwhile, the Suns are 1-4 in their past five contests. Phoenix is 10-4 in its last 14 games played on a Tuesday and 1-5 in its previous six games played in the month of December.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns hold a 54.5% chance of defeating Golden State. NBA sportsbooks show Phoenix as a 1-point favorite at home tonight.

