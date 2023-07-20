Ja Morant has maintained a relationship with his childhood friend Davonte Pack throughout his NBA career, as he considers him a “brother”. The only problem is, both of them have been involved in every polemic situation involving firearms in the past months, including an altercation with a teenager last year that accused the Memphis star of punching him inside his own property.

This Thursday it has been announced that Pack has been arrested for assault with bodily harm towards the adolescent that prosecuted against the basketball player and his closest friend. According to the Shelby County Jail, he’s been booked in prison since yesterday after a warrant was issued.

The youngster’s testimony says that he and Morant fought each other during a basketball game at the player’s residence. He shared that he accidentally hit Morant in the face with the ball, which ensued with the brawl.

Pack later confessed that he really had “no reason” to throw a punch at 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time.

Ja Morant's friend arrested for assault in fight with 17 year old teenager at Ja's house 😳 pic.twitter.com/6NbsXgUl5N — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 20, 2023

In Morant’s own testimony, he said the teenager threatened he was “going to come back and light this place up like fireworks.” The Grizzlies guard then proceded to file a police report about his comments, and cited other threats made to his family.

It was later proven that the teen then “lied to the police about Morant brandishing a weapon and that the key details of the once-sealed case were leaked to the media in violation of a court order,” as Ja’s countersuit said, even though he admitted to have “swung first” but only in self-defense.

“Investigators were provided with medical records dated July 27, 2022 that show Holloway sustained bodily injury to include a hematoma to the scalp, sore jaw and headaches in the area of where Pack struck him,” the warrant stated.

Pack has been charged with “Simple Assault in relation to the July 2022 altercation involving Mr. Pack, Memphis Grizzlies basketball player Ja Morant, and a juvenile basketball player at Mr. Morant’s residence in Eads,” and is scheduled to be arraigned this Thursday morning.

“The SCDAG Office will proceed to prosecute this case as we would any Simple Assault. As this is an active case, there is no further information we can provide at this time,” the statement added. Morant is well aware of his poor conducts and has expressed his desire to become a better role model for young fans “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant said after he was seen holding a firearm for a second time this year in May. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.” Check out what the own teenager said about the incident the occurred last year at the player’s residence: The NBA is yet to pronounce itself about this legal battle between Morant and the 18-year-old, but has already taken actions against the player for his earlier controversies surrounding guns on social media. “Honestly, I was shocked when I saw, this weekend, that video,” league commissioner Adam Silver had said when he found out about Ja’s recurrent issue. “We’re in the process of investigating it and we’ll figure out exactly what happened as best as we can. The video’s a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst. We’ll figure out exactly what happened there.”